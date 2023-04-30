Sean Paul Teams Up With Beres Hammond For First-Ever Collab, ‘Rebel Time’

Sean Paul has teamed up for the first time ever with Lovers Rock Reggae legend Beres Hammond for Rebel Time, a one-drop song scheduled for release this Friday.

The Temperature artist shared a snippet of himself and Beres vibing to the song on Saturday evening, to the delight of their fans.

“We got the one an only Beres Hammond on our new chune #RebelTime dropping May 5th, when was the last time U heard a lovers rock record like this???” he captioned the post, to which Beres replied: “Big chune 😄😄🔥🔥 @duttypaul”.

Music producer Dre Day, also shared the Beres/Sean Paul clip. Dre, who has the distinction of mixing four of the five songs on Koffee’s Grammy Award-winning Rapture EP, including Toast, noted that as a part of the production team, he enjoyed doing mixing duties on Rebel Time, which will be released under the Ineffable Records label, which is a division of the Oakland, California-based Ineffable Music Group.

“Was a vybe mixing this record with two legend #RebelTime out May 5th 🙏🏽#seanpaul #bereshammond,” he noted.

Billboard producer Kirk “Koolface” Ford said the song was coming at an opportune time, noting that “the culture needed this badly”, while Charly Black echoed Beres’ sentiments, noting that it was a “big, big chune”.

Other fans joined in, pointing out that Rebel Time was exactly the type of music that is needed, since too many of the songs being released in Jamaica are bellicose.

“This type of music is necessary in the airspace” authentic raggae and dancehall, not only killing tunes an skinout songs🙌 bigup Beres an Sean paul,” one man said, while another added: “Oh lord we need it we need it too much ruckus and f-ck…us need a vibe that soothes the soul yes!!!!”

In November last year, Sean Paul had said he was looking forward to releasing music with Beres, Charly Black, and other artists within the next few months.

Beres has had numerous collaborations over the years, particularly while at Donovan Germain’s Penthouse Records where he teamed up for a slew of singles with his protégé Buju Banton and stablemates Cutty Ranks, Terror Fabulous, Tony Rebel, and Marcia Griffiths.

One of the most sought-after vocalists for collabs in Jamaica, Beres had had more than 35 duets with artists such as deejays Beenie Man, Shaggy, Flourgon, Big Youth, Louis Culture, Capleton, Agent Sasco, Wickerman and Mad Cobra as well as singers Maxi Priest, Dennis Brown and Ginjah.

On the female side, he has collaborated with Lady G, Queen Ifrica and Alaine.

His last two collabs were God is Love and A Mother’s Love with Popcaan, which were released in 2021.

In November last year, Beres had revealed that he and his long-time collaborator and friend Buju Banton, were working on a joint album.

Beres had said that the joint album between himself and the Gargamel was long overdue, that it was “more than half way already”.

Over the years, while at Penthouse Records, Buju, 49, and Beres, 67, have collaborated on massive hits such as Pull Up The Vibes, Tempted To Touch, Who Say, Honey Comb, I’m Gonna Do My Best and A Little More Time.

The two Reggae/Dancehall icons had also revealed that they had never recorded any of their duets at the same time in any studio, but that a precognitive connection existed between them, which has enabled their collabs to come together seamlessly.

Buju had also said his and Beres’ lyrics were able to connect to make hit songs, as a telepathic connection exists between himself and the St. Mary native, whom he described as his godfather who, not only was the first to give him access to Penthouse Studios property but also guided him as a young upcoming artiste.