Minister Marion Hall Shares Luxurious Music Video For “I’m Doing Better”

Minister Marion Hall, formerly Queen of Dancehall Lady Saw, has released the official visuals for her latest single, I’m Doing Better.

Released on Wednesday, April 26, the Jay Will-directed music video was shot in sections of Miami and Minister Hall took an unconventional route by inserting scenes on a luxury yacht, sipping champagne with friends, as well as being chauffeur-driven in the backseat of a white Rolls Royce. Throughout the video, she’s also decked out in her Sunday’s best, which included Gucci heels and dresses, and several wig and outfit changes.

It’s safe to say that just like the song’s lyrics, Minister Hall is indeed doing better after opening up about her finances earlier this month.

Hall worked with Grammy-winning musician and producer Gramps Morgan, Shannon Sanders (producer for India Arie and John Legend), and Downsound Records’ Joe Bogdanovich on the record.

Following the release of the audio last month, I’m Doing Better was described as a testament to Hall’s “calling as an artist and her ability to reinvent herself time and time again.”

She paints a tempting picture of what success could look like, should one decide to walk the ‘straight and narrow.’

“I’m doing better, way better since you left / I’m doing better, way better without your stress / I’m doing better, even looking better in my Gucci dress…” she sings.

Hall had ruffled a few feathers when she posted the cover art for the track showing off her “God-blessed body.”

The controversial promo photo for Minister Marion Hall’s new project.

In the photo, the singer was clad in a black sequined jumpsuit with mesh detail that revealed her stomach. Some critics argued that the ensemble was reminiscent of her former persona, Lady Saw, but she was quick to silence them with a scripture from 1 Corinthians 9 verse 19 to 23 in a Facebook post.

Hall is booked for this year’s edition of Reggae Sumfest where she plans to distribute some 2000 Bibles to patrons.

In May last year, weeks before the staging of Reggae Sumfest, the St. Mary native, had declared that she would only perform at Reggae Sumfest if there was a Gospel Night.

However, she seems quite content with compromising, after revealing the conditions under which she accepted the offer to perform.

“I chose to go on the night with Gramps Morgan (Morgan Heritage) – a Jesus man – and Freddie McGregor… King Jammys will be honoured that night so Lieutenant Stitchie is on the night that I am on, so, it’s a night with some powerful people of God.”