Intence Says He Has “Quality Control” Standards For His Music Now

Jamaican artist Intence says he has changed from releasing new music rapidly, due to what he describes as a need for “quality control” and the fact that he has been working on his upcoming album, titled Voyage.

Speaking during a recent interview with Irish and Chin Soundchat radio in New York, Intence said he was deliberately staying below the radar, after an observation was made that, prior to the last several months, he had been releasing a “whole heap a songs.”

“Quality control yah now man; yuh get mi? Wi have a project a forward – a album. Upcoming album, Voyage, it a forward so das why mi nuh too fling out no heap a nuttn dah year yah, yuh get mi?” Intence explained.

Long-described as a “high-volume performing artist” known for releasing multiple singles, often on a weekly basis, the Dry Eye artist said his fan base has been growing steadily and that interest in his music has not waned, despite him being lowkey.

According to him, his fans are still clamouring for new music, “but a quality control yah now”.

Over the last few months Intence has been dropping several singles from his upcoming project, among them Deeds, Outrageous, Lonely Road, Last Rose, which are more introspective, and a far cry from the debauched songs for which he became popular.

Intence’s last major performance in Jamaica was at Reggae Sumfest in July 2022. In December last year, the Mona High School old boy’s song Kingpin, was included on VP Record label’s Strictly The Best Vol. 62 compilation series.

Three months ago, music producer “Countree Hype” Dayes, had shared a video of Intence arriving in the United States for the first time.

“Intence First Time In The Usa Where He Visited ,Miami ,Fort Lauderdale & Orlando. The Dj Clearly Enjoys The Experience and Definitely Waiting to perform for his fans also is Voyage Album is completed and waiting to be release,” the Yahoo Boyz producer had noted.

Then, three days ago he shared another video of Intence making his debut Performance In New York, several days after flying into Jamaica for Aidonia’s birthday party.

Intence, whose given name is Tashawn Gabbidon, broke on the music scene in 2017 with the Boysie Records-produced single Jettlife, and has become known for songs such as Yahoo Boyz, Go Hard, Critics, Yeng, Heaven Passport, Clutcha and New Gear.

According to him, he started recording from his days at secondary school.

“From school days mi used to use mi lunch money gyuh studio guh record an ting. Mi fada used to record mi same way,” he said during the Soundchat interview.

In March 2021, Intence released the 12-track Public Enemy No. 1 Mixtape, featuring collaborations with Govana, Jah Cure, and I Waata. The album included songs such as Yah Now, All Dat, Believe, Understanding, Winning Streak, and Jumpstart.

Months later, in July that year, he released the five-track EP Wounded which explored themes of inner conflict, love and loyalty.

His biggest song has been Yahoo Boyz, which has so far, scored more than 12 million views on YouTube.