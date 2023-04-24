Alkaline, Jada Kingdom For ‘Baderation’ Concert In Guyana

Jamaican artists Alkaline and Jada Kingdom have been confirmed for the ‘Baderation’ Dancehall mega-concert on May 27 in Guyana for

St Kitts and Nevis-based singer Byron Messia will also perform at the event.

This comes one year after Skeng headlined the show, organized by Hits and Jams Entertainment as part of their lineup of Genesis Independence Weekend. Shaneil Muir and Young Bredda had also performed at the show last year.

However, the chaotic outcome of Skeng’s performance left grave concerns about the safety of Guyanese nationals after patrons recklessly fired gunshots in the air and threw bottles.

Subsequently, a directive was issued by Guyana’s Minister of Home Affairs Robeson Benn barring the London deejay and any other Dancehall artists, whose lyrical content promoted violence, from performing publicly in the country.

Skeng

Benn reiterated that his ministry did not stand for that kind of conduct.

“If they want, they can go into a private club and behave as badly as they want. But we will not sign off on any such artist or any artist who has a record of promoting vulgar and lawless behaviour including the firing of gunshots in public places. We reject it completely,” the Minster declared last June.

In reacting to the ban, Skeng’s management team condemned the decision, arguing that the artist’s lyrics were solely creative expression.

“Mr. Douglas’ (Skeng) artistic expression is merely an artistic expression and nothing more. He has performed in several cities prior to and subsequent to the incident in Guyana and we have not received the kind of response that was received in Guyana,” a release had said.

The fiasco had caught the attention of Jamaica’s Prime Minister Andrew Holness, who described it as “embarrassing.”

Alkaline (Photo: Tabitha Rodriquez/Kharma Production Studio)

Over the coming months, Alkaline will make several other appearances across the Caribbean, including Barbados, for the Reggae on the Hill festival.

“The island’s yearly event, postponed due to the global pandemic, will return on April 28th-30th, 2023, at the Farley Hill National Park, dubbed an eventful weekend of celebrations. The artiste will close out the weekend celebrations on April 30th, 2023,” a release confirmed.

Alkaline will also be in Antigua for Chattabox Festival.

“The festival, which will be held on June 17th, 2023, will see the artiste performing at the inaugural event. Chattabox is widely known for its traveling J’ouvert brand, with past executions to much fanfare.”

Over the last two months, the Champion Boy artist has released singles such as Motivation, Boss, Mad Luv, and Grip.