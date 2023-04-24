‘Blood Brothers’: Gregory Isaacs’ Friendship With Dennis Brown

One of the most singular defining relationships in the life of Gregory Isaacs was his sturdy friendship with Reggae superstar Dennis Brown.

“Gregory and Dennis referred to themselves as’ blood brothers’. I can’t remember Dennis calling Gregory by name. It is always ‘big bredda’. They did everything together, even music, and thought highly of each other,” June Isaacs, the late singer’s wife, told DancehallMag.

“Dennis always looked at Gregory as the best writer ever and Gregory thought Dennis was the best performer ever.”

Asked if Gregory ever felt overshadowed by the industry’s adoration of Dennis Brown, she responded: “I don’t think Gregory felt overshadowed by Dennis…they were best friends up to when Dennis made his transition in 1999…20yrs after being with Gregory and [it was] the first time I ever, ever see Gregory cry. They even have albums….Gregory sings Dennis and Dennis sings Gregory.”

Gregory Isaacs

In 1984, producer Prince Jammy, equally intrigued with the changing sounds of Dancehall, brought Isaacs into the studio for the superb Let’s Go Dancing, while also pairing the singer with Dennis Brown for Two Bad Superstars Meet.

The latter proved so popular that a second set, Judge Not, appeared the next year. The two singers dueted again on a track on Isaacs’ 1995 solo album, Private Beach Party, which also boasted an exquisite “Feeling Irie,” which paired him with Carlene Davis. The album was produced by Gussie Clarke, who later produced Rumours, and of course, J.C. Lodge’s breakout crossover hit, Telephone Love.

In 1989, Clarke reunited Isaacs and Brown for the No Contest album.

Dennis Brown

Mrs. Isaacs said she was surprised that Gregory did not make it onto the controversial Rolling Stone’s 200 greatest singers of all time list, published earlier this year.

Brown was the best-ranked Jamaican entertainer on Rolling Stone’s list, coming in at number 67. Toots Hibbert of Toots and the Maytals was placed at number 94, finishing four places ahead of the King of Reggae, Bob Marley, who was ranked at No 98.

“Yes, I was surprised that Gregory didn’t make the list of Rolling Stone’s 200 greatest singers. Keith Richard rated him as a singer. He rated Gregory and did all he could to get him rehabilitated. We were regular visitors to Keith’s home in Ocho Rios Hills,” she said.

Dennis Brown, the Crown Prince of Reggae, died on July 1, 1999, at age 42, from complications caused by respiratory problems.

Gregory Issacs died on October 25, 2010, at age 59, following a battle with lung cancer.