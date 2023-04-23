Jamaican Singer Khalia Releases Reggae Cover Of Miley Cyrus’ ‘Flowers’

Jamaican singer Khalia released her very own Reggae cover of Miley Cyrus’ Flowers on Friday, April 21. This new release marks the first of 2023 for German record label and production house Silly Walks Discotheque.

Cyrus’ Flowers, released on January 12, 2023, became widely popular on social media platform TikTok. During the week of its release, the song earned over 96 million plays on Spotify globally, becoming the biggest week for a song in the platform’s history (previously the record was held by Adele’s Easy on Me with over 85 million streams).

It peaked at No. 1 on the US Billboard Hot 100 and the UK Singles chart, and was No. 1 in Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Greece, Hungary, Iceland, Norway, Portugal, Romania, Sweden, and more.

Khalia’s version adds a groovy Jamaican twist to the original pop track.

“I adore the song and it speaks to my personal experience of once constantly seeking outside validation before realising that the only love and validation a person needs is from oneself.” Khalia said in a release.

“Once you start showing yourself love and compassion for real, life becomes a more pleasant experience. So when Silly Walks approached me to work together on a reggae cover, I was excited because every time I sing the song, I mean every word. The energy on creating the song; from recording to video, was so smooth. I think that’s a good sign.”

Silly Walks Discotheque, which celebrates ten years in the business this year, is thrilled to be releasing Khalia’s latest work, and sees it as a perfect representation of the label’s commitment to bringing innovative and exciting new music to the world.

“Flipping international songs into Reggae versions has been an essential part of the Jamaican music scene for decades now,” Joscha Hoffman of Silly Walks said.

“Flowers is one of the outstanding global hits this year and we think the message of encouraging women to celebrate their independence is something that suits Jamaica and reggae and something we can stand behind as well of course. So when the idea came up we were immediately convinced to execute this on our upcoming Jamaica trip. We talked about who could sing the song and agreed that Khalias vocal tone would be perfect for it.”

Silly Walks, a Reggae Soundsystem, producer team and label, have been active since 1991. Starting out in the ’90s with Gentleman on the mic (who would later become a Reggae-superstar), today the crew consists of Oliver Schrader and Joscha Hoffmann.

Their musical range covers all sub-genres of Reggae, spanning over five decades and also extends to African Cub Music. Next to their activities as DJs and Soundsystem, Silly Walks excel in producing music. They are credited for releasing some Reggae Classics including Chronixx’ Smile Jamaica, Busy Signal & RC’s Dreams of Brighter Days, Romain Virgo’s Soul Provider and Sara Lugo & Protoje’s Really Like You.

Khalia previously collaborated with Roots Reggae crooner Dre Island on Wild Fire in 2021.