Gyptian Says Beenie Man Is The Most Fashionable Jamaican Artist

Considering himself quite debonair, Gyptian knows a fashionista when he sees one. When it comes to his peers in the Jamaican music industry, he deems veteran deejay Beenie Man the most well-dressed.

It was a no-brainer for Gyptian when asked who he’d give the most fashionable crown to in a recent sit-down with the Dancehall Hotseat podcast.

“First thing, nobody look like Beenie Man,” he said of the Ever Clean deejay. “Beenie Man thing different. For all this time, Moses (Beenie’s given name) have it.”

He backgrounded his answer with idolisation, reminding viewers that he grew up in an era where Beenie Man and Bounty Killer “was everybody idol”. Consequently, their music wasn’t the only thing revered and imitated, but their way of dress, with Gyptian highlighting Bounty’s signature black ensemble. But back to Beenie!

“Memba enuh, yuh have nuff more youths weh do dem thing enuh, but you a talk bout a man weh do it fi years – mi nah talk bout occasionally or sometimes,” the Non Stop singer said. “This man yah been uniformed like that for years, yuh understand? That man have him own designers.”

As someone who came close to having his own clothing line through his first founded label Chief Music, Gyptian suggested that Beenie Man venture into the fashion industry. While the ‘King of Dancehall’ has sold merchandise including branded T-shirts surrounding the epic 2020 Verzuz battle with Bounty Killer, it’s nothing close to cloning his look. Think Beyoncé selling athleisure wear when she’s more known for bodysuits.

“Weh Beenie fi do…dem same clothes deh weh him wear, him build dem in a big quantity, a big amount, mass, mass production, and sell them.”

Beenie Man has long taken pride in his adornment, from the neat loc’d updos and body accessories, to custom apparel and an enviable shoe game. His style oozes an appreciation for local and international designers, be it gentleman suits or edgy streetwear.

In a 2018 interview with The STAR, he shared that his affinity for fashion is both innate and intentional.

“Me is a man weh like vest and pants and shirt; mi like dress up,” he said. “You have to look the part. You want to be an artist, you have to dress like an artist. You have to get your thing tailored. As an artist, you have to do different from everybody else. You can’t do like the man weh a fix mic. Dat nuh mek nuh sense.”

Fashion maestro confirmed, Gyptian was also asked about artists to watch on the international scene, of which he chose Koffee, Skillibeng and Valiant.

As for his overall favourite Jamaican artist, he zeroed in on Ken Boothe and John Holt.

Singers Ken Boothe (left) and John Holt

“A dem man deh is my teacher fi pronunciation,” he justified. Of honorable mention were Courtney Melody, Terry Linen and Tony Curtis.

On the matter of music, Gyptian is adding the final touches to a 13-track album which he hopes to release in August. The feature-free project is being produced by himself and Hold Yuh instrumentalist Ricky Blaze, with contributions from other producers.

His last LP, The Difference, was released in 2020.