Bounty Killer To Release ’50 Caliber’ Mixtape, Fans Clamor For ‘King Of Kingston’ Album

Bounty Killer’s recent announcement of a new mixtape titled 50 Calibre, has left his fans clamouring for the release of his long overdue album, King of Kingston, which he had first announced was in the making, back in August 2020.

Recently the Warlord took to Instagram to announce that the Swedish Dancehall/Reggae selector DJ Everlina-mixed work, was in the making and which, according to Everlina, would encompass one hour of new music from “2022-2023 including exclusive unreleased tracks” and would be released on her YouTube channel.

The collab-loaded work, according to the selector would feature artistes such as Munga Honorable Capleton, Sizzla,, Skillibeng Vybz Kartel, Busy Signal, Cham, Dexta Daps, Richie Stephens, Jahshii, Morgan Heritage Brian & Tony Gold, Buju Banton and Big Youth.

However, while they acknowledged the announcement, some followers were more curious about when King of Kingston would be released.

“General we Need the album eno,” was the call from richz_currency, while chefusebe43 asked: “What happened with the king of kingston?”

“Yow @grunggaadzilla anticipating and waiting what a gwaan how sooner it is for the KOK fi release,” was the comment from choppa1nation, while evertonmrevynpitterson pleaded: “give us an album update mi general”.

Another fan added: @grunggaadzilla waiting on the album but I’ll take the mix tape in the meantime”.

Bounty had initially announced back in August 2020 that the album was in the works and would be executive-produced by Damian “Junior Gong” Marley.

In promoting the album in the ensuing months, he had noted on Instagram, that other artists should step aside and make way for King of Kingston, as it was going to eclipse and outshine all others. He had also said at the time that he had been hearing many complaints “from genuine music fans and music lovers across the globe, about the sound state and condition of dancehall”.

He had gone on to say that while change was inevitable, he had “decided to gather a bunch of artiste producers, musicians and writers to try and remind today’s fans what authentic hardcore international dancehall sounds like”, since radio stations were mainly playing Trap and Rap, and “the cable ppl getting it mixed up”.

Bounty had however, made an about-turn in November 2021 though, noting that releasing King of Kingston was not being done in a bid to compete with anyone, whether younger artists or his contemporaries, but that it was “more of a template to guide” those do not “understand fully about the roots of the dancehall culture”.

The last time Bounty gave an update on King of Kingston was in March last year, when he affirmed that the LP was still in the making, despite having missed his proposed December 2021 release date.

At the time, the Warlord had told a curious fan that everything was copacetic with the album, after the follower asked about its present status.

In August 2021, the Living Dangerously artist had seemingly ended the speculation surrounding the release time for King of Kingston, when he announced that the long-awaited album was “95.5 percent complete” and that his fans should expect a Christmas album.

However, Bounty’s projected December 2021 release date did not materialize, to the dismay of his fans, but to the delight of his detractors.

In an Onstage interview in 2021, Bounty had re-emphasized that King of Kingston was going to be another tour de force.

He had said some of the most iconic Dancehall, Reggae and Hip Hop legends, would be featured on King of Kingston. Those mentioned on the list were singers Barrington Levy, Sanchez, Richie Stephens and Chronixx, his Alliance ‘pure four’ members: Wayne Marshall, Bling Dawg and Busy Signal as well as Vybz Kartel, “possibly” Mavado, Busta Rhymes, and Snoop Dogg.

He had also expressed hope that he would have a “dream collab” with Bob Marley.

While contending that he was in no rush to complete the album, he had also said that he was cognizant of the fact that his fans were eagerly anticipating its release, but would only release King of Kingston when the time was absolutely right. He also explained further, that he always makes it a point of his duty to ensure that his album tracks are always meticulously written and produced before being put out for public consumption.

Bounty’s last album was the Grammy-nominated Ghetto Dictionary, his last album, which was released by VP Records in 2002.

Ghetto Dictionary had featured 20 tracks, including classics such as the ganja anthem High Grade Forever, Mystery, Sufferah featuring Wayne Marshall and Pot of Gold featuring Richie Stephens and Arrow.

His other studio albums were the 15-track Roots, Reality and Culture, which was released in 1994 and consisted of hits such as Spy Fi Die, Kill for Fun, his breakout song Coppershot and Gun Thirsty.

His sophomore 14-track album Down in the Ghetto, followed months later and featured hits such as Inspired by God, How the West was Won, Defend the Poor, Dead this Time, and See you no more.

In 1996 he released No Argument with hits including Scare Him, Seek God, More Gal, Mama, Miss Ivy Last Son and Action Speak Louder than Words. He followed up months later with the 20-track My Xperience which contained hits such as The Lord is my Light and Salvation, Fed Up, Guns and Roses, and Benz and Bimma.

His 20-track Ghetto Gramma was released by King Jammy’s in 1997 and consisted of 20 tracks, including another weed anthem Smoke the Herb, Book Book Book, Report You Missing, Fear No Evil and Income.

A year later the Seaview Gardens native released the 13-track Next Millennium album, with songs such as Can’t Believe Mi Eyes, Eagle and Di Hawk, It’s a Party featuring Wyclef Jean, and Reggae Party, a collab with Third World and Shaggy.

The 5th Element came in 1999 and featured the Bullz of Chicago, the title track 5th Element as well as the Madhouse classics Anytime and Look, which were written and produced by the legendary Dave Kelly.