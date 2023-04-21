Tanya Stephens Backs Mark Golding As “Obvious Choice” For PM

Tanya Stephens has announced that she is throwing her full support behind Peoples National Party (PNP) president Mark Golding, this ahead of the next General Election run-off which is constitutionally due in 2025.

On Wednesday, the Dancehall singer, who has described herself as a “born Labourite” (who had voted twice for Holness in the 2012 and then the 2016 General Elections, but abstained in 2020, as she had lost confidence in him), shared a photograph of herself and Golding, who is the leader of the Opposition, and declared him the “obvious choice” for Jamaica’s next Prime Minister.

“Taken at the launch of Murder She Wrote, not a political event. Where I stand in the picture is where I plan to stand on election day. Jamaican ppl need to meet the obvious choice over all the arrogance and hijacking of our country! @markgolding,” she captioned the post.

Golding, an attorney-at-law and former Minister of Justice, replied not too long after noting: “Respect Tanya! I know you will hold me accountable to the task of making Jamaica the place where every citizen can progress. Thank you for your commitment to charting a #NewDirection for our country. #TimeCome”.

Stephens’ comment attracted support from many of her followers, as well as singer Stacious, who said she would vote for her if she chose to vie for a seat.

“Well well well….. this is a bold move fi u and brave fi him! Him betta know u same 1 will claaat him if he doesn’t deliver. 😂 i will vote for u @iamtanyastephens councilor/mp/mayor,” Stacious wrote.

Stephens sought to rebuke several followers who had met her post with disdain. Among them was a stand-off with jtac_jamie who had, among other things, taken issue with Golding’s attire and that he was not vocal during the pandemic when he was needed to stand with Jamaicans affected by the protracted lockdowns.

“@markgolding u need a better stylist u need fi look professional and u need to promote creative problem solving. Crime can cut to zero quick and fast if u want it to. I am in the army so u can’t lie to mi. Also give the people some real hope. Learn fi talk and don’t be a politician a pick pick some small beef. Ppl a suffer under Andrew but u nah really put nothing better on the table. Find an idea that can bring the ppl together gi wi a vision…,” he had written.

In response, Stephens had dismissed the commenter.

“Go publish that pointless book elsewhere,” she replied.

However, the follower persisted adding: “Tanya I have nothing against u but if u can’t receive critique and be open to change u are nothing more than just part of the machine… Don’t fall for it. if u want the people to vote for mark make a list of all the 10 most important issues important to the people then figure out the best solutions by talking to unbiased experts on your live get mark to sign it then he will have a chance otherwise it’s all show business”.

He was curtly dismissed once again, by Stephens, who described his comments as “borderline diatribe.”

“What are you saying to me… your way or keep Andrew who I (and most Jamaicans) am allergic to? The Golding led PNP isn’t hard to engage. This is not their forum. If you truly wanted engagement you would have sought it. What you seem to want is confrontation and that is Andrew and his minions’ territory. Go link up with him,” she rebuked.

She added later: “ironically… you are spewing ignorance under a post which is evidence of my openness to change. I am a born labourite… green like cedar.”

Stephens has long made her contempt for Prime Minister Andrew Holness and his administration clear, particularly in 2021 at the heights of the COVID-19 pandemic, when he made his now-infamous ‘corner shop and big gill’ comments.

Back then, the Boom Wuk artist had accused the PM of being hypocritical and unfair. She had said he had turned a blind eye to the fact that wealthy residents who were flouting the Disaster Risk management Act with impunity, were not being carted off to jail, as opposed to poor Jamaicans elsewhere on the island.

On Wednesday, Tanya declared that she would never put a political party over her country but, made it clear that her lowly opinion of Holness remained the same.

“NOTHING! I’ll be happy to see the back of Andrew and his bandits… this is my 50th year as a Jamaican. I think my observation has merit! Andrew is a megalomaniac who has completely departed from the ‘servant’ part of his title and is fully immersed in the appropriated Daddy One slang “bro gad”.

She added later: “You can believe say Andrew can really turn ME offa layba? Man nauseate me to mi bone marrow!”

Another follower v_supplies101, was brushed aside by Stephens after seeking to ridicule her and the Opposition leader.

“You and him look like rolling-calf😂😂😂 either of u will never, ever win an in election 😂😂😂😂 then again, I know u only posting this for likes and comments, your social media is more: current, hot and relevant more than you career 😂😂😂 you can find a hit post to go viral but cannot find a hit song to trend and go viral. Where is a hit song Tanya? Jamaica a wait, and nuh tell mi bout the old song them that you did before lady saw baptize 😂 or saw need fi come back , so u can write some god songs,” he had mocked.

“You represent consistent neglect of the education system by consecutive administrations. You are why change is so desperately needed! Maybe if you come school early you can get a seat at the front of the class,” Tanya had responded.