Premiere: Bling Dawg, Popcaan Connect In New ‘Prayer We Use’ Video

Bling Dawg has released an official music video for Prayer We Use featuring the Unruly Boss Popcaan.

The music video for the track, which appeared on Bling’s debut album Elev8 last year, features authentic and raw footage of the two Dancehall stars in the rivers and hills of their home, Jamaica.

Bling Dawg also recounted how organically the collaboration came about; and by all indications, was content with the creative process.

“It’s good vibes, natural vibes. We just giving the organic river vibes that the world doesn’t always see, but Jamaicans live on a day-to-day basis. I believe in prayer. I pray a lot and I fast a lot. When I feel like I’m struggling, I fast and pray, and all that will be cleared up. It gives me spiritual power, physical power and mental power.”

“I sent it to Popcaan, then I went up to his house to record the record. The vibes and energy were pure and good. He calls me Uncle Bling, and it’s a family thing. It’s a joy and it’s pure vibes. Gratitude and positive vibes, it was just perfect for him to be on this and he nailed it,” Bling Dawg said in the release.

Bling Dawg

The 19-track Elev8 set was executive-produced by Bling Dawg himself, who hand-picked some of Reggae’s most respected names for the project, including his former Alliance mentor Bounty Killer, and Damian ‘Jr. Gong’ Marley.

Pride with Romain Virgo and YO! with Christopher Martin also received video treatments.

In an interview with DancehallMag shortly after the album’s release, Bling Dawg whose given name is Marlon Williams explained the significance of growing up amongst other Reggae and Dancehall greats, and its impact on his career.

“For me, it is a journey and a college. At one point I was living with Louie Culture at his house in Portmore, he is from Portland like myself. He was like an elder person to me and I have always looked up to him from my school days. But leaving Miami and coming back to Jamaica, and being around Louie Culture, and during the time when Sizzla jus a buss, mi did inna dem journey deh to.”

“So my deejay style, a really Louie Culture teach me how fi deejay, so from back inna di days I was surrounded by dem one drop music deh. I had almost ras my hair from those times but I ended up around Shocking Vibes and me and Bounty Killer was always friends, suh we weren’t even thinking about that, we jus did wah buss, so whatever it took and what we needed to say to get that recognition we did it, but if you really check my history, I never have lyrics that can’t be played,” he said at the time.

Added Bling Dawg, “Mi neva really guh overboard. My past lyrics and my past songs are not too far from what I am doing now.”

Formerly known as Ricky Rudie, Bling Dawg is also known for songs such as Kiss My Baby Good Morning, Get up And Run, Phone Call, which featured Vybz Kartel, Shotta Ting, Floss Like We Do, Tweeta, Kreech and Aji Bounce.