D’Angel Tackles Threesomes In New Single, Says She Would Prefer Two Men

The self-proclaimed Lady of Dancehall D’Angel is back with another controversial single. This time, she dares to tackle the stereotypical dynamic of threesomes by declaring that she would prefer to ‘get it on’ with two men.

BaDArt Muzic produced track called PiCK The Man also had a music video premiere on April 16. It tells the story of an enthusiastic male love interest (played by fellow Dancehall artist Razor B) who was tricked into believing that he was finally getting a threesome with two women. Lo and behold, when he arrives at the stipulated location for the afternoon rendezvous, he is tied up and met by D’Angel clad in heels, fish net stockings and a sexy one piece with a whip in hand.

Then, she drops the bombshell. Things were about to get hot and steamy with another male, and not the woman that he had been salivating for.

“How yuh feel ‘bout dat fi si ah next man ‘ave mi ah tan pon ih long?” she asks rhetorically.

“Every night yuh drop asleep, one round nah keep. Yuh need help from di man ‘cause me nah dweet wid no gyal,” added D’Angel.

She reasons further about the double standards that men often portray when it comes to sexual escapades, and their inability to take what they dish out or request.

“If mi ask yuh di same question, all of a sudden your life get real. How it feel, how it feel, how it feel? Just di thought of me an’ a next man weh nuh real mek yuh get inna yuh feels.”

“When yuh aguh realise unfair game play twice. Yuh waan add another gyal fi wi get wild, but di double up ting dat anuh my style. Ah’ we both know yuh cyaa manage dis yah body inna real life.”

D’Angel has been heavily promoting the single on social media.

“Look how we did nice until you realize unfare game play twice 😂😂 @therealrazorb “PICK the Man” music video out NOW 💥 On DangelVevo, please like subscribe and share. Thank you 🙏” she wrote under a post of a behind the scenes clip.

Razor B coyly commented: “👀🤦🏾‍♂️ Dadadee ….”

D’Angel, whose real name is Michelle Downer is no stranger to stirring the pot and providing snippets of what she likes during intimacy. Who could forget when she joined adult entertainment website OnlyFans in 2020. Weeks after its launch, some of her private content—which was meant for subscribers only—were leaked, and this did not sit well with her ex-husband Beenie Man, at all.

During an interview with popular YouTube channel Team Dem at the time, Beenie Man expressed his concern for their son Marco Dean when asked how he felt about the leak.

“She supposed to think bout that, I can’t tell har fi think bout har yute,” Beenie Man, whose real name is Anthony Moses, said. He added: “Me and har talk bout it, yuh know…cah mi call har and ask har dat and she ah seh she haffi do this and do that…she neva have to do that, but she did it.”

The Can’t Love You Like Me singer was however unscathed by the comments, and told the STAR that contrary to what Beenie Man said in the interview, she did not seek his approval.

“I never checked with him (Beenie Man) for approval; we have to do what we have to, to provide for our families especially when nothing is going on in entertainment,” she said during the 2020 interview.

The One Man singer also said that she explained what was happening to her son after the nudes were leaked.

“When the pictures leaked, we sat down and had a mother-son heart-to-heart before anybody else showed him what was circulating. Marco Dean is doing fine, in his own world and sensible,” she said.

D’Angel and Marco Dean were among the revellers at Sunday’s Jamaica Carnival road march in Kingston.