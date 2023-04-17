Mykal Rose Speaks On New Song Paying Homage To ‘Marijuana’

Grammy award-winning singer Mykal Rose is the latest Jamaican artist to pay tribute to the marijuana plant with the release of the song Marijuana, today (April 17).

Speaking to DancehallMag, Rose explained that it would be remiss of him not to pay homage to the herb, considering his cultural and religious beliefs.

“I mean, as an artist, I am expressing myself and telling my story through song writing. At the same time, I am Rastafarian, and herb is a central part of my philosophy. Naturally, I will be talking about marijuana as it is a big part of who I am,” he explained.

The song, which is produced by Ajal Music Group also has an accompanying music video.

April 20, dubbed 4/20 is international counter culture holiday on the celebration and consumption of cannabis. Locally, there are events held to highlight the significance of the day.

“As a Rastafarian the use of marijuana, or herb as we Rastas call it, is an essential part of our philosophy. Therefore, we as Rastafari often express ourselves with songs about that, just as I have, to heighten awareness and share the feeling of community that it brings us,” Rose added.

Rose is known for a successful tenure with Reggae group Black Uhuru who won the Grammy for Best Reggae Album in 1985 for the project Anthem. He also worked regularly with Dennis Brown, Big Youth, The Wailers, Gregory Isaacs and Sly and Robbie.

Rose left Black Uhuru in 1985 and retired to the Blue Mountains in Jamaica to start a coffee farm. He released a string of singles but nothing much was heard of him outside the island until 1989, when he was signed to Radio Corporation of America (RCA) and released the firmly pop-influenced album Proud in Europe and Japan. The deal with RCA was short-lived however, and Rose returned to Jamaica to record a new string of Sly and Robbie-produced singles. . The Sly and Robbie produced singles were eventually released on the vinyl only Sly And Robbie presents: Mykall Rose – The Taxi Sessions in 1995.

For his new song, Rose is optimistic about achieving impact across different strata.

“Well my hope is as the song circulates it create for the people a feeling that is indicative of marijuana,” he told DancehallMag.

The Reggae veteran also believes that Marijuana paints a picture of the local society, thus, it is expected to resonate.

“I would say this track is a reflection of the generation we live in today and the sound is true to that. Yes, the voice is mine but the style is evolved musically from what it was before,” Rose added.

Scientists have often highlighted the medicinal value of the marijuana plant. Several countries have followed suit in decriminalizing and legalizing its use. It is still illegal in Jamaica, but possession of small amounts was reduced to a petty offense in 2015.

Rose further added his voice to the medicinal benefits of marijuana.

“Well, it is an herb and plants are good for everything. At times it is used to distance my thoughts from the world around me and to re-direct that energy into life itself. It is a practice of meditation into an elevated state of being for me and each time I consume the herb a revelatory thought is reached so that is the beauty and healing of it for me personally,” the singer said.

He also made mention about working with Producer Ajal.

“Working with Producer Ajal was smooth and easy. He has put together a team which feels more like a family to work with. The positive energy helps the process along and the outcome is always the greatest. The relationship has been organic and vibes naturally with Ajal. Nice clean work is getting done and you can definitely expect more projects to follow with him.”