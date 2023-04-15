Shaggy’s Best Albums, Ranked By Sales And Streams In The US

When it comes to crossover success, very few Jamaican artists have done it quite like Shaggy, whose achievements were recently recognized by the Jamaica Reggae Industry Association (JaRIA) on Monday with an Icon Award.

The 54-year-old singer has been a mainstay in popular music since the early 1990s, thanks to his ability to blend reggae, dancehall, and pop seamlessly into catchy, radio-friendly hits. From chart-topping singles like It Wasn’t Me and Angel to his many collaborations with British icon Sting, Shaggy has cemented his place as a beloved figure in music.

In this article, DancehallMag dives into the numbers to rank Shaggy’s best albums based on consumption (sales and streams) in the United States, exploring the records that have resonated most with fans, according to data provided by Bilboard’s sales tracker, Luminate.

1. Com Fly Wid Mi

Shaggy – Com Fly Wid Mi

Shaggy and Sting’s ‘Reggae-fied’ take on 11 of Frank Sinatra’s classics, Com Fly Wid Mi showcased his range as an artist, while serving as a monument to Sinatra’s legacy. It was nominated for a Grammy Award for Best Reggae Album.

Release Date: 2022

Label: Mr. Luva Luva Inc.

Most Streamed Songs: That’s Life, That Old Black Magic, Come Fly With Me

Pure Album Sales: 800

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 800

Billboard Reggae Peak: N/A

2. Shaggy & Friends

Shaggy & Friends

Shaggy & Friends is Shaggy’s ninth studio album, featuring collaborations with Rayvon, Chris Martin, and Brian and Tony Gold.

Release Date: 2011

Label: Scikron Entertainment & Big Yard Music Group Ltd.

Most Streamed Songs: Too Cute, Can’t Fight This Feeling, Believer

Pure Album Sales: 2,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 2,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 5

3. Christmas In The Islands

Shaggy – Christmas in the Islands

With guest appearances from Sanchez, Shenseea, Ne-Yo, Bounty Killer, Beenie Man, Sting and more, Christmas In the Islands was Shaggy’s Caribbean take on traditional Christmas celebrations.

Release Date: 2020

Label: BMG, Mr. Luva Luva Inc.

Most Streamed Songs: Raggamuffin Christmas, No Icy Christmas, Holiday in Jamaica

Pure Album Sales: 4,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 5,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: N/A

4. Original Doberman

Shaggy – Original Doberman

Original Doberman was Shaggy’s follow-up to his debut album Pure Pleasure. It featured four collaborations with Rayvon, who also joined Shaggy as US Marines in the Gulf War, before the album was released.

Release Date: 1994

Label: Greensleeves Records

Most Streamed Songs: We Never Danced, Bullet-Proof Buddy, Kibbles and Bits

Pure Album Sales: 6,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 6,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: N/A

5. Rise

Shaggy – Rise

Rise was Shaggy’s eleventh studio album featuring notable guest appearances from artists such as Pitbull, Eve, Kat Deluna, and Tarrus Riley.

Release Date: 2012

Label: The Ranch Entertainment

Most Streamed Songs: Dame, Sugarcane, Fired Up



Pure Album Sales: 6,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 8,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: N/A

6. Wah Gwaan?!!

Wah Gwaan?!!

Shenseea, Nicky Jam and Rayvon are just a few of the names to be found on Shaggy’s 12th studio album Wah Gwaan?!! Tracks like Use Me, Money Up with Noah Powa, and You with Jesse Alexander Stewart stand out on the 16-track project.

Release Date: 2019

Label: Brooklyn Knights, Polydor, Universal Music France

Most Streamed Songs: Use Me, You, Money Up



Pure Album Sales: 800

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 9,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 2

7. Summer In Kingston

Summer in Kingston was Shaggy’s tenth studio album, described as a “Summer follow-up” to Shaggy & Friends.

Release Date: 2011

Label: Ranch Entertainment

Most Streamed Songs: Dame with Kat Deluna, Sugarcane, Just Another Girl with Tarrus Riley



Pure Album Sales: n/a

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: n/a

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 1

8. Out of Many, One Music

Shaggy – Out of Many, One Music

Shaggy makes magic with familiar faces Sly & Robbie on Out of Many, One Music, an ode to Reggae music and his home country, Jamaica. The album, whose title is inspired by Jamaica’s national motto: ‘Out of many, one people’, is littered with elements to be found in old school Reggae and Dancehall and contemporary elements thrown in.

Release Date: 2013

Label: The Ranch Entertainment

Most Streamed Songs: Fight This Feeling with Beres Hammond, You Girl with Ne-Yo, Bridges with Chronixx



Pure Album Sales: 12,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 25,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 3

9. Intoxication

Shaggy – Intoxication

Shaggy’s ninth album, Intoxication includes the hit songs Mad Mad World with Sizzla and Collie Buddz, What’s Love with Akon, and Church Heathen.

Release Date: 2007

Label: VP Records

Most Streamed Songs: Mad Mad World with Sizzla and Collie Buddz, What’s Love with Akon, Church Heathen, Bonafide Girl with RikRok and Tony Gold



Pure Album Sales: 39,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 49,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 1

10. Clothes Drop

Shaggy – Clothes Drop

Shaggy’s eighth studio album featuring collaborations with Olivia and Nicole Scherzinger.

Release Date: 2005

Label: Geffen Records

Most Streamed Songs: Ready Fi Di Ride, Wild 2Nite, Repent

Pure Album Sales: 42,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 53,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 2

11. 44/876

Shaggy – 44/876

This Grammy award-winning album stands as a textbook demonstration of what happens when two icons combine. Shaggy and Sting seamlessly bridge the gaps between the soul of Jamaican music and the UK’s in this critically acclaimed project.

Release Date: 2018

Label: A&M Records, Interscope Records and Cherrytree Records

Most Streamed Songs: Don’t Make Me Wait, Morning Is Coming, 44/876

Pure Album Sales: 59,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 97,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 1

12. Midnite Lover

Shaggy – Midnite Lover

Midnite Lover is Shaggy’s fourth studio album, featuring the single Piece Of My Heart.

Release Date: 1997

Label: Virgin Records

Most Streamed Songs: Piece Of My Heart, Sexy Body Girls, Geenie with Tony Gold.



Pure Album Sales: 115,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 122,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 1

13. Pure Pleasure

Shaggy – Pure Pleasure

Pure Pleasure was Shaggy’s debut album, which featured Oh Carolina, Soon Be Done, Nice and Lovely and Big Up, with Rayvon. It’s a charming project highlighting the best of the would-be Dancehall megastar.

Release Date: 1993

Label: Virgin Records

Most Streamed Songs: Oh Carolina, Big Up, Soon Be Done



Pure Album Sales: 150,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 167,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 9

14. Lucky Day

Shaggy – Lucky Day

Lucky Day is Shaggy’s sixth studio album, which featured songs such as Hey Sexy Lady with Brian & Tony Gold, Strength Of A Woman, and Get My Party On with Chaka Khan. The album was certified Gold in the US and Platinum in Canada.

Release Date: 2002

Label: MCA Records

Most Streamed Songs: Hexy Sexy Lady, Strength Of A Woman, Get My Party On.

Pure Album Sales: 362,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 500,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 1

15. Boombastic

Shaggy – Boombastic

Recognized for introducing culture-shifting classics like ‘Boombastic’, Shaggy’s album of the same name, his third, is one of the icon’s most memorable projects. It went Platinum in the US, selling over one million certified units.

Release Date: 1995

Label: Virgin Records

Most Streamed Songs: Boombastic, In The Summertime, The Train Is Coming



Pure Album Sales: 1,100,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 1,200,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 1

16. Shaggy – Hot Shot

Shaggy – Hot Shot

Hot Shot, Shaggy’s fifth studio album, featured the Billboard chart-toppers It Wasn’t Me and Angel and notable tracks like Freaky Girl with The Kraft, Hope with Prince Midas, Keep’n It Real and Luv Me, Luv Me with Samantha Cole.

Release Date: 2000

Label: MCA Records, Geffen Records

Most Streamed Songs: It Wasn’t Me, Angel, Luv Me, Luv Me



Pure Album Sales: 6,800,000

Sales with Streaming-equivalent units: 8,000,000

Billboard Reggae Peak: No. 2