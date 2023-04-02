‘It Looks Like Shrek Had A Pedi,’ Read The Funniest Reactions To Photo Of Shenseea’s Feet

Shenseea’s feet are having a moment on social media after the Jamaican singer posted them in a photo on Saturday (April Fools’ Day).

While mesmerizing her 6 million Instagram followers with some stunning shots aboard a yacht at sea, the Blessed singer – donning (almost) floor-length faux locs with sexy beach wear printed in Jamaican flag colors – included a photo of her bizarre-looking feet.

Showing off some toe talent, Shen sprawled all her toes apart, creating the semblance of what fans have described as the character “Sid” from the Ice Age movie, “Fins,” and the extremities of a “Ninja Turtle” and “Shrek’s feet,” among a slew of other hilarious comparisons.

“Feet jus look like Shrek did a week pedi😂,” one person remarked on an IG post of Shen’s feet re-shared by her Jamaican-based manager, Romeich Major.

“Please comment and identify the object, is this @shenseea feet or hands 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣 😂 😃 😀 😄 😁 🤣,” Major wrote in his caption.

And the jabbing began:

“Clasp ur feet n close ur eyes 🙏🏿”

“Bet she never Buck her toe yet😂😂😂”

“😂😂😂 idk why I’m seeing Sid from ice age 😭😭😭”

“But Shenseea can’t drown, nuh a pair a fin that man 😂😂😂😂”

“Lol look like she can run up a treee 😂😂😂”

“Toes in a long distance relationship 😂😂”

“Why does it look like she can open a bottle with her feet😂”

“Sis got thumbs for toes. 😅”

“A so girl foot must broad like back.”

“No man @shenseea you toe dem need fi grow up 😭😭😭 eh toe nuh dun mek dem load refresh eh page🤣🤣🤣”

“All that glitters ain’t gold. Daaaaamn!! You could open beer bottles w dem joints 😂😂”

“Dat girl climb sum coconut tree nuff tymes.”

“Yuh si gyal full a talent, down to her toes😩”

“Women with feet like that nuh itch fi walk outta dem man life.”

“A ninja turtle toe dem deh bredda 😂”

“Toe dem frighten mi yf!” … Another replied, “Gave me goosebumps 😂”

“Couldn’t make her perfect.. so He gave her de-feet! 😆”

“The toes almost had me take back my like 😭”

Shenseea took her much talked-about toes over to Twitter with the caption, “Can u suck it?”

And the comedy continued:

“But they look pretty horrible my dear”

“Hell to the no no to the no no nooo. Hell nooo (Adlibs)”

“What are those?”

“Scary asf”

“No f-ckin way. Down 70 points”

“Cute lil *$$ ginger toes”