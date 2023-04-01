D’Angel Rings In Birthday Celebrating Her Many Hats

D’Angel is ringing in her birthday today, celebrating her many dimensions, from mother and artist to model and humanitarian.

The entertainer decided to switch things up this year with a five-day countdown series showcasing the many hats she wears.

“I thought I would do something like this because I represent different facets of my life and ideally, I thought a birthday series would definitely reflect that – showcasing my many talents as an all-woman,” D’Angel told DancehallMag.

D’Angel’s grand reveal from her birthday countdown series

D’Angel, the super model (birthday countdown series)

Given name Michelle Downer, the Spanish Town native got her start in entertainment as a model, which paved the way for her fashion ventures, from her once-operational boutique to her current Xposed lingerie line.

The ‘long and lean doll’ earned her breakout hit in 2005 with Uptown Living, and has stamped her longevity in the business with follow-ups like Stronger, Blaze, One Man, Break Free and Exposed.

Adding to her most recent accolades is a proclamation by the city of Atlanta in 2022 for her contribution to reggae and dancehall music.

D’Angel, the artist/entertainer (birthday countdown series)

D’Angel, the humanitarian (birthday countdown series)

When she’s not engaging audiences on stage, D’Angel is a real-life angel to the less fortunate, thanks to her foundation. Besides helping to improve the living conditions and welfare of her beneficiaries, D’Angel has also contributed to job creation in her hometown with the building of a restaurant.

Regardless of all these hats, she is always in mommy-mode, nurturing her son Marco Dean Davis, from her previous union with dancehall deejay Beenie Man.

D’Angel, the on-the-go mother (birthday countdown series)

The concept for the birthday countdown series was brought to life by emerging stylist Davea Atkinson, highlighting D’Angel’s support for local talent and women in business.

“I’ve always worked with local stylists and designers because I think brand Jamaica needs to be exposed and not get left behind on an international platform, because we are simply the best in everything we do,” she said.

The idea of collaboration perpetuates itself when it comes to her reflections over the past year, and her desire for this chapter of her life.

“Over the past year, I’ve learned that anything you want to accomplish in life cannot be forced and it also has to be built with the right team who believes in your craft,” she shared. “Sometimes you will not fulfill your greatness unless the right people are around you, so, I’ve learned to let go and let God and it feels better because when persons are around you who do not see your vision or believe in you, but still want to take (from you), it’s a heavy burden and it blocks your blessings.”

She continued, “I’m always ready to get in action for redirection when disappointment comes from people because I refuse to let anyone stop me from fulfilling my purpose here on Earth and my God-given talents. That’s why it is so important to do my birthday series to show that I’m multifaceted, talented and unstoppable.”

The day will see her spending time with loved ones, in line with the intimate birthday celebrations she’s been having since last year. Still, the working mom is balancing her hats this month, promoting her latest release Trash, produced by Blakkman Music and Russell Records.

“Also, the video for Pick the Man is already shot and will be coming soon,” she said. “I have a couple of shows overseas and in Jamaica so fans can look out for me. I always bring my A-game as an entertainer and I’m always making sure that I please my audience in every spectrum of entertainment.”

The singjay will be hitting the stage in St. Mary on April 29 before heading over to Savanna-La-Mar, Westmoreland, on May 20. She’ll head to the States thereafter for a performance in Houston, Texas, on May 26 before gracing Atlanta carnival the day after.