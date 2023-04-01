Valiant Lands Collab With Vybz Kartel, ‘Time Heals’: Listen

Fast-rising act Valiant has landed a collaboration with incarcerated deejay Vybz Kartel titled, Time Heals.

The audio track, produced by Adidjahiem Records and Aiko Pon Di Beat debuted this week on Friday (March 31) with an aptly designed cover art displaying a broken heart wedged between a clock to represent the title of this hopeless love song.

On a mid-tempo instrumental, Time Heals heavily samples elements from the 2020 song, You’re Mines Still by US rapper Yung Bleu featuring Drake.

Kartel leads in vocals, declaring his love to a special someone that he says he simply can’t live without. “Mi nuh wah fi lose yuh like virginity. You are a part of my life, want turn you into my wife. The only thing that compare to you is Adianna and Amani, mi two daughter.”

Valiant picks up the second verse, with his signature crooning but offers details of a very different situationship. “She still ah complain bout the girl dem. Mi toxic but whose perfect? I’m still young my heart’s searching … mi can’t take the drama, different gal call,” he sings.

Vybz Kartel, Valiant

Kartel and Valiant’s new single has won over the fans.

“Didn’t know we would get a vybz kartel x Valiant. We have to appreciate songs like these,” said one fan.

Another agreed, “This is unexpected greatness no lie it’s going to top the charts! 🇬🇾🇺🇸.”

Others chimed in, “Valiant shows no signs of slowing down. A wrldboss feat just increases the pace Big tune🔥🔥,” and “Only artist locked up and releasing hits after hits! Multitalented and gifted! Big up to Vybz and Valiant 🎶🤗🇯🇲🙌🏾.”

Another joked, “Brightest man and the duncest man in a dancehall a collab…. It’s good🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

