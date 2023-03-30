Jaz Elise Releases New Single And Video ‘Rice & Peas’: Watch

Jaz Elise released her first song of the year, proving she has yet to disappoint fans. The new Reggae-Soul infused track, dubbed Rice & Peas, dropped today (March 30) with a music video by Fernando Hevio via Filmaica.

A promising, up-and-comer in the Jamaican scene, Jaz Elise (real name Jasmine Taylor) has been hailed for her, “21st-century blend of Reggae and R&B” sound. Her latest single Rice & Peas brings blissful, feel-good vibes in a romantic confession, backed by a rhythmic production from Grammy-winning beatsmith Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor (Drake, John Legend).

“This feel-good single is about embracing that moment when you realize you really like someone,” the singer explains in a press release to DancehallMag. “It’s fully acknowledging that this person and this energy makes you feel so good, and so you think it’s a good thing to pursue.”

For the song’s production, Jaz Elise, a Harbour View native, takes the all-too-familiar Jamaican expression “I love you like cooked food,” as a fitting metaphor to relate this love story. Director Fernando Hevia lays the narrative in scenes capturing the sprawling backdrop of palm trees and open fields in rural Jamaica. More views show Elise accompanied by friends and family celebrating in unity over this signature local dish.

Jaz Elise. Photo by Djuvane “Djuvii” Armstrong

Rice & Peas follow Elise’s 2022 single Gratitude (produced by Overstand Entertainment / Easy Star Records) and her 2021 debut EP The Golden Hour (via In.Digg.Nation Collective/Six Course/RCA Records).

The new single was released under I&I Worldwide (a new imprint from Reggae artist Protoje’s In.Digg.Nation Collective label) in partnership with Easy Star Records and The Orchard. The imprint’s goal is to give rising Jamaican artists the opportunity to release their music on a more independent level. Rice & Peas is I&I Worldwide’s second release, after Samory I’s Life Is Amazing feat. Chi Ching Ching.

Press play on Jaz Elise’s Rice & Peas above.