Valiant Not Bothered By Love-Hate Towards His Lyrical Content

Following criticism from some Instagram commenters over the weekend, about his lyrical content and flows, the Dunce Cheque artist Valiant has indicated that he is unbothered, as a love-hate relationship has always been part of the musical game.

The post, which stated: “Valiant’s current run in Dancehall needs to be studied in schools,” while supported by some of his fans, was met with chagrin by other commenters.

Valiant slid into the post’s comments section to reply to one of his supporters, who noted that: “Ayyee uh cyaa please dem people yah enu!!”

In response, Valiant declared: “@marajj_xoxo 😂👏love you today hate you tomorrow stay focus.”

There was a barrage of criticisms about the content of Valiant’s songs, with some persons complaining that the songs were now all sounding alike, were Trap and not Dancehall, and were very unwholesome.

“Same song, same lyrics, different rhythm,” one commenter said.

Another, in mocking the statement about Valiant having a “run,” said this was not the case, alluding to the fact that the singer only rose to prominence in October, after a video of him engaging in a conversation at one of his music video shoots on his birthday, where he glibly uttered the words “kotch e hat, a lie,” went viral.

“What run???😂😂😂 di man buss fi literally a minute. A muss waa 16 year old mek dat post because nowadays if u hot f 2 months to dem is like 10 years.😂😂😂,” he jeered.

Referring to Valiant’s apparent penchant for promoting scamming songs, such as Siance, North Carolina and St. Mary, another commenter mocked: “Study fi wa? Train d New generation of choppaz?”

Another commenter said that members of the younger generation of music listeners were simply too fickle.

“Big up the artist dem wah have real fans… these artist don’t have any fans dem just hot. And these kids listening to them. Are not fans, cause if a artist come tomorrow with some worst f-ckry song. Dem ago jump ship…. dem did a say a skeng a future a dancehall now dem a say a valiant 🤷‍♂️,” one man added.

“Uno start hate pon the man already??? SMH Set of hypocrites Jamaican people can’t please for long,” another added.

Other commenters though, in defending Valiant, said that there appears to be people who have made it a duty to “tear down” young artists, before allowing them to reach a state of maturity in the music business.

“How u people gonna compare some long time artiste to someone who is fairly new? Every artiste sing rubbish or song weh nuh hot…every last one a them..as soon as the man dem do two song here y’all come with the “same lyrics, same flow” unu disgusting yf..leave it to Jamaicans to tear down dem own,” she said.

“They do this shxt every fckin time. They don’t give the artiste time to grow in their craft. They don’t even listen to this man’s catalogue, only the “popular” songs that aren’t to their liking. Dem sick stomach!” another added.

However, one commenter argued that the consumers of Valiant’s music were the ones to be blamed for whatever unsavory musical output came from him.

“Kmt unuh listen too much rubbish the man just disrespect women overall and all y’all bout valiant this and that I don’t blame him it takes ntn to impress unuh small minded don’t wrong sir mek u fame n speed off easy yah,” she said.

“Dog sh*t” wen she ready,” another jeered referencing a phrase from Valiant’s latest release, Glock 40.

In an address prior to his performance at the launch of Sting 2022 in November, Valiant had implored members of the media and the general population not to judge his character based on the handful of unwholesome songs he had been putting out, as he had recorded many positive songs and had more to come.

His statement had come two days after Minister of Information Robert Morgan took issue with content from his Dunce Cheque song during the National Youth Month Church Service in Mandeville, hours after he also released visuals for the song on YouTube.

The singer, whose given name is Raheem Bowes, had explained that he had been recording for several years but had not got his big break until he changed his mode of operation, and founded what he describes as ‘Trappa Gospel’ and went viral following the ‘kotch e hat’ video.

“Remember I am an entertainer and I try to use words and flows to entertain the young generation, not negatively, but just to create new sounds to draw the people to hear positive music… the media entity, I am a talented artiste so do not judge me by the songs that I sing. I have a lot more songs coming to impact the world. Thank you,” he had pledged.

Valiant later released the song Scholar in response to Minister Morgan’s comments, which asked, among other things, for him not to be judged.

He followed up with songs such as Speed Off, Guzu Bunx & Fada Rock a collab with incarcerated artist Tommy Lee Sparta, and Barbie’s, in which he spoke of doing various freaky sex acts with women. His last was Glock 40, which was released on Friday.