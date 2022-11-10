Valiant Asks Not To Be Judged By His ‘Trappa Gospel’ Songs, ‘Positive’ Songs To Come

Rising Trap singer Valiant has implored members of the media and the general population not to judge his character based on the handful of unwholesome songs he has been putting out, as he has recorded many positive songs and has more to come.

In an address prior to his performance at the launch of Sting 2022 on Tuesday night, Valiant, whose given name is Raheem Bowes, explained that he had been recording for several years but had not got his big break until he changed his mode of operation, and founded what he describes as ‘Trappa Gospel’ and went viral following the ‘kotch e hat’ video.

“I express my emotions, through music but something wasn’t workin or maybe it was not my time. In the peak of COVID time, I decided to gather my team and I started techniques on how to master my craft and my style,” he began.

“After going back to the drawing board, my team and I founded Trappa Gospel. What is Trappa Gospel? A lot of you are asking if these are negative songs or anything like that. Remember I am an entertainer and I try to use words and flows to entertain the young generation, not negatively, but just to create new sounds to draw the people to hear positive music,” the North Carolina singer said.

“To all the people in the media entity, I am a talented artiste so do not judge me by the songs that I sing. I have a lot more songs coming to impact the world. Thank you,” he pledged.

Valiant’s statement came two days after Minister of Information Robert Morgan took issue with content from his Dunce Cheque song during the National Youth Month Church Service at the Generations Church in Mandeville and hours after he released visuals for the song on YouTube on Tuesday, to the delight of his fans.

During his address at the event on Sunday, Morgan in expressing dismay at the Dunce Cheque lyrics: “Bounce cheque inna account and mek di skull upset…one a unuh] nuh know dunce yet, back a di class mi nah nuh subject”.

The Minister, who is also Member of Parliament for Clarendon North Central, had pointed out that the song was among those which were making ‘dunceness’, which was now apparently a ‘fashionable negative thing’, appear desirable to young people.

In the meantime, Valiant who has been booked to perform at Sting 2022 on Boxing Day, in St. Ann, also told the audience, which according to promoter Isiah Laing numbered in the hundreds, that it was always his dream to be a recording artiste.

The St. Andrew native also said he was still basking in his meteoric rise over the last three months.

“It is an amazing pleasure to be here tonight to perform on stage this coming December. It has been a great three months for me. Growing up everybody want to be like a doctor, a teacher or a nurse, but I always music for me. Not because now everyone is saying ‘kotch e hat’ or Valiant or Father Dippo.

The artist is a native of Mannings Hill in Stony Hill, and also worked in the Business Process Outsourcing sector before deciding to give his all to music.

Valiant rose to prominence after being captured on camera engaging in a conversation at one of his music video shoots on his birthday, where he glibly uttered the words “kotch e hat, a lie”.

After the video was shared and viral, Valiant said this resulted in many music fans seeking him out after finding out that he was a singer. He has subsequently released several other songs, among them C.A.L., Siance, North Carolina and St. Mary.