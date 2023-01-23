Chiney KiKi, Lutan Fyah Demand ‘Justice’

The impassioned wails of Chiney KiKi and Lutan Fyah demanding equity for people of color permeate their collaboration Justice, which debuted on January 7.

Off the heels of the ongoing work of global freedom fighters, the track communicates the power of unity to the heart while capturing the hopes of the voiceless. It is for this reason that Chiney KiKi envisions the song being an anthem for many.

“I can see the song being in a campaign, march or even a movie that’s about the justice of people,” the US-based singer told DancehallMag. “I want Justice to be stuck in people’s heads and I want it to mean something because they’re not a lot of people that’s gonna talk up for the people themselves. I want it to not only be a song people can relate to, but a song people can listen to and get encouragement to know that we can make a difference and we’re powerful in numbers.”

Her hope is steadily materialising with positive reviews and a gradual uptick in streams.

The story of the song emerged while she was exploring a beat pattern with longtime collaborator/producer Vladimir Krkljush, with whom she runs the Good Mix record label. With added drums by musician Sebastian Miller and her own percussion and saxophone contributions, the lyrics came as she reflected on the injustices across the globe, and the responsibility she feels as an artiste to be the people’s voice.

As she created, she heard Lutan Fyah’s voice on the track and reached out to him.

“He loved the song and we eventually linked up in Queens to record it,” she said. “Working with Lutan was great; I respect him a lot. Some established artistes seem to come across prideful, and sometimes giving feedback, advice, or ideas to them are tough to do. With Lutan, he was very open to my melodic ideas and even told me he was impressed, so, I had a great time recording with him.”

Beyond her 2023 opener, the multi-disciplinary act is working on short films and a juggling project to feature budding and seasoned artists.

“It will be produced by Good Mix and is my first production that other people will record on; my first juggling in general. It features artistes such as Nature Ellis, Turbulence and Medisun.”