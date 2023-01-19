Sean Paul To Perform At 2023 Jazz In The Gardens, Miami

Dancehall superstar Sean Paul has been announced among the lineup of artists set to perform at the annual Jazz in the Gardens Festival, to be held at the Miami Gardens in Florida this Spring.

The two-day event, which will take place on Saturday, March 11, and Sunday, March 12, will see Paul joining a host of other big names at the celebration of Black music and culture.

Now in its 16th year, the event will feature artists like R&B and Soul legends Erykah Badu, Jill Scott, and the iconic American band Jodeci, with Charlie Wilson, Ari Lennox, Keyshia Cole and El DeBarge – and Paul, of course – rounding out the Reggae, R&B and Soul portion of the roster. Chandler Moore, of Maverick City fame, joins Kierra ‘Kiki’ Sheard and Pastor Mike Jr. for the Sunday performance at the event.

That appearance is just another in what could likely be a busy year for the Grammy-nominated artist, who is also scheduled to appear at Universal Orlando’s Mardi Gras celebration, set to unfold at Universal Studios’ theme park. The event, which will feature eight concerts through to April 16, will open on Saturday, February 4, with the legendary Patti LaBelle set to kick things off.

Paul is set to headline the March 4 show, which will be hosted at the venue’s Music Plaza Stage.

He is also expected to grace two other known stages – the St. Kitts Music Festival 2023, and the 2000s nostalgia-heavy Lovers and Friends Festival, which will feature other Dancehall acts like Shaggy, Beenie Man and Wayne Wonder. Internationally, artists like Mariah Carey, Missy Elliot, Usher, Chris Brown and Christina Aguilera will also be performing.

The St. Kitts show will take place in June, while the Lovers and Friends Festival – which will run only for a day – will unfold in Vegas on May 6.

Paul, who recently celebrated his 50th birthday, continues to be an active ambassador for Dancehall music, despite having already dedicated nearly thirty years of his life to it. His efforts have not been in vain though, as Paul has been rewarded for his sterling and consistent career.

He stands as the most commercially successful Dancehall artist to date, and has entered 2023 as a Grammy nominee for Best Reggae Album following the release of his latest project, Scorcha. It peaked at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart.

More recently, a single included on that album, Dynamite, featuring Sia, was certified Gold in France – and stands as a testament to Paul’s ability consistently reel off hits.