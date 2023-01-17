Devin Di Dakta Takes Issue With Cham’s “Selective Empathy” Over Usain Bolt’s Stolen Money

Declaring that Usain Bolt should not be given preferential treatment over other investors whose monies have reportedly been embezzled at Stocks and Securities Limited (SSL), Dancehall deejay Devin Di Dakta, has taken issue with Cham’s call for government intervention in the matter.

On Monday, Cham, in an Instagram video recording, declared that Prime Minister Andrew Holness and Minister of Finance Dr. Nigel Clarke ought to release a statement regarding the scam against Usain, in which the track icon was fleeced of approximately US$10 million (J$1.5 billion).

“Jamaica We Have To Protect National Treasures!! Usain Bolt Deserves Better!! We Need To Hear From The Prime Minister And The Minister Of Finance, Assuring Us That Jamaicans Are Safe To Invest In Jamaica!! 🇯🇲 @andrewholnessjm, @drnigelclarkeja @ssljamaica Do The Right Thing!!! 😡,” the Ghetto Story artist had captioned his post.

However, Devin was dismissive of Cham’s comments, and pointed out that all persons who had been fleeced were equally important, irrespective of their wealth and status and ought not to be left out of any lobbying efforts.

“Selective Empathy. Yes, we love Bolt but ordinary people lose money everyday. They’re all investors investing in our country. Every contribution is important, no matter how small or from who. So yea, investigate and find back EVERYBODY money, not just one man,” the St. Mary native stated in responding to the post on Instagram.

He similarly commented on Bolt’s situation on his Twitter page, emphasizing that all investors who had been scammed, are equal.

“Yes we love Bolt and he is our hero but everybody else should get back every cent. Nuhbody nuh more special. So let’s not forget about the nameless investors. They’re all heroes investing in our country,” he noted, adding later on his Instagram page: “Not all heroes are known. Some are working quietly. Protect them all”.

Commenters were polarized on the matter. Some attacked Devin, making references to what they described as his stalled career, and accused him of seeking attention.

Similarly, others agreed with him that there should be no favoritism where the matter of recouping monies from SSL or government intervention, was concerned.

“I have a lot of respect for Usain n what he has done for our country. But I do wish that the ordinary hardworking people, who have toiled to build this country, who are defrauded of their little earnings monthly n fortnightly, would be given the same consideration,” one commenter stated .

“All Losses Matter. I would love for Usain to use his voice to help us to demand answers from the powers that be…,” she added.

“Scammers aka Thieves are everywhere in 🇯🇲 & the government seems to turn a blind eye so much to such fact that many ppl see it cute to sing songs about stealing and proud about it. 😢😢😢😢. Indeed, ppl sing about what’s going on in society… and that’s y the 🇯🇲 society is horrible as it relates to stealing,” another commenter mused.

Another strident commenter joined Devin in turning the heat on Cham.

“A clout chaser this @thecham. Boy Gweh! Yuh live a Jamaica??? Yuh give poor people nottn? If yuh really remember the days when hell was your home, how come you not saving more yutes from this hell and open up some studios across the country with you and @usainbolt millions??? Boy bye! 👋🏼” she said.

One man said that Bolt should use the situation and his status as a recording artiste/producer to release anti-scamming songs.

“Many ppl with disabilities, old age etc in the USA etc lose their homes and end up taking their own life all because of Jamaican scammers. Bolt can and should sing music to discourage ppl from the desire to scam on a small or large scale. Bolt can also advocate for victims of scammers aka thieves,” he noted.

Others said Cham ought to have taken issue with the many chappa songs in which his fellow artistes rejoice about the fact that many Jamaicans scam people in other countries, of their hard-earned money.

“Y’all big up choppas everyday and support the scamming dancehall songs and culture and now bolt get chop it’s an issue right ? Why wasn’t no one speaking up when the little old ladies getting their retirement money chop from them. What they didn’t work hard for their money too? They don’t deserve no sympathy because they are not celebrities?” he stated.

“The fact of the matter is people get scammed everyday and bolt is just another one. He will have to wait in line while the police investigate all the other ppl who got chop. Uno stop big up chopping culture,” he continued.

“This choppa/scamma culture is oddly being promoted and hardly anyone especially in the music industry speaks out against it,” another added.

Others, in upbraiding Cham, told him that the issue had nothing to do with politics and that he should refrain from commenting on topics which he knows very little about.

“Behave yourself. How Minister of Finance fi seh something? Investigations taking place. Him money will be returned. Know about financial instructions and insurance. Stick to music and stop create unnecessary excitement. Know better, you have sense because you have written some beautiful songs,” fiveeyestv ordered.

“This is not a political issue. Let’s not confuse the two. This is a private entity and the investigations are ongoing. Also, as consumers we need to hold ourselves accountable as well. Ie. Check your statements etc,” dsw876 said, while missbb55 added: “Condemnation shouldn’t be based on status. Please don’t politicize this disturbing act of corruption”.

Another added: “This is not the first case of fraud and theft by an employee in a private financial institution. In the other cases, neither the Prime minister or the Minister of Finance said a word. so what are you saying, that Usain Bolt is so special that they should speak out in his case but not in the case of the other fellow Jamaicans who were previously defrauded?”