Sam Smith, Koffee And Jessie Reyez ‘Give’ Us Dancehall On ‘Gimme’: Listen

Koffee, Jessie Reyez, Sam Smith

Jamaican star Koffee has teamed up with UK sensation Sam Smith and Canadian pop singer Jessie Reyez for a new Dancehall track titled, Gimme. The song, which will appear on Smith’s upcoming album Gloria, was released on Wednesday, January 11. The album will be released on January 27 via Capitol Records.

Gimme was produced by Jamaican Anju Blaxx, known for his work with Vybz Kartel, Popcaan, Damian Marley, and more, Norwegian hitmakers Stargate, who are best known for their work on seven of Rihanna’s eight studio albums, and Jimmy Napes, who’s known for his work with Sam Smith including the smash hit Stay With Me.

Gimme rides on a peppy Dancehall beat in the style of Steely and Clevie’s 1991 Giggy riddim. After being teased earlier this week, the song is already a certified club and TikTok banger, which Smith uninhibitedly described as “filth!”

“I’m a sexual person, I like sex. It’s something I’m teaching myself to not be ashamed of,” he said in a release.

The Dancing With A Stranger singer also revealed that the concept of the song came about during a wild night with Reyez on his trip to Jamaica.

“Me and Jessie were basically drunk, drinking whisky in Jamaica, two in the morning, running around absolutely wasted, like two girlfriends having a laugh,” he said.

On the track, Reyes kicks off the catchy hook singing, “Gimmi what I want” on repeat. Smith takes it from there saying, “Everything I want is everything you’ve got …Voyeurs are watching us … giving me such a rush.”

Koffee jumps in on the second half singing, “What I want ah wah you got so you better gimme gimme. Mi rock yuh body, who else a go rock yuh body fi me, come over yesso make me push yuh body to the limit … ”

The track will receive a music video “soon,” according to the release.

Smith’s album Gloria will include the previously released singles Love Me More and the collaborative single Unholy with Kim Petras, which became the first track by openly non-binary and transgender artists, respectively, to top the Billboard Hot 100 following its release in September last year. It was also the first single for both artists to hit the No. 1 spot.

Smith announced a ‘Gloria the Tour’ run in the UK and Europe kicking off in April at Sheffield’s Motorpoint Arena. Jessie Reyez will also appear as a special guest on the ‘Gloria The Tour’ this summer. Following the UK and Europe leg, Smith will then head to North America for their first tour there since 2018.

Reyez, 31, is popularly known for her 2016 single Figures; she won Breakthrough Artist at the 2018 Juno Awards.

Koffee, whose album Gifted is nominated for Best Reggae Album at the upcoming Grammy Awards, will appear at the Pic-Nic Festival at the Centro De Eventos Pedregal in Costa Rica come January 28.

The Toast singer was featured on Audible Original’s Origin last November where shared her origin story.

Press play on Koffee’s new track Gimme with Sam Smith and Jessie Reyes above.