Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor Turns 33: Ten Songs You Didn’t Know He Produced

Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor, the Grammy award-winning Jamaican producer is an absolute juggernaut in his field – and even then, that might be an understatement. The Kingston-born producer turned 33 on Friday, and is perhaps best known for producing hits for artists like Vybz Kartel, and Mavado, and more recently starlets like Shenseea and Jada Kingdom.

But it is likely that some are unaware of just how prolific he has been. In this article, we will highlight songs you may not have known Di Genius had a hand in producing. From underground hits to mainstream chart-toppers, these tracks showcase the range and versatility of the talented producer. Whether you’re just discovering his work for the first time, or have loosely followed his impressive journey, you will come to understand why, in 2017, Billboard credited him with being one of the producers who “brought dancehall back to the mainstream”, and The New York Times called him a “Reggae veteran at the age of 18”.

BIG GIRL$ DON’T CRY – Zhavia Ward

When Zhavia Ward, the breakout star from NBC’s The Four: Battle for Stardom, dropped her 2021 breakup revenge anthem – Big Girl$ Don’t Cry, the song’s light-hearted, reggae/dancehall-infused flavor could not go unnoticed. No surprise, Di Genius, who produced the track in collaboration with P2J, was the driving force behind the single.

INSECURE – Amara La Negra

Released in 2018, Insecure, by Afro-Latina American singer, actress and TV personality, Amara La Negra, is another track produced by Di Genius, in association with Supa Dups and the producer Billboard. The track, which is from her album Unstoppable, racked up over three million views on YouTube, and served as a statement piece by the singer who has long spoken about her struggles as trying to be taken seriously as an artist. La Negra’s sultry vocals shone through on the R&B track, significantly aiding her efforts at achieving further mainstream success as an artist.

MIDNIGHT – Lianne La Havas

Lianne La Havas, the British singer-songwriter and guitarist known for her soulful, emotive voice and her profoundly intimate songwriting, tapped Di Genius to produce this track on her 2015 album, Blood. Interestingly, La Havas, whose mother is Jamaican, pursued that album with the intent to reconnect with her Jamaican roots so the collaboration may have been quite deliberate for the Mercury Prize-nominated singer. Midnight’s subdued yet energetic sound served as the perfect transition into the record’s second half, and set the tone for the rest of the 10-track album as its 6th song.

ALRIGHT WITH ME – Wretch 32

Track 43 on the UK’s iteration of ‘Now That’s What I Call Music! 92, Alright With Me, by British rapper Wretch 32, is a Pop and R&B fusion that required delicacy and precision for the project’s ambitious intentions. Di Genius’ expertise certainly helped that endeavour. The track features London-based artists PRGRSHN and Ann-Marie, known more for her pop-based projects, and was jointly produced with UK-based Parallel, Pantha and Jonny Coffer, along with Di Genius. The song was released in 2015.

SIN QUERER QUERIENDO – Lali

Lali Esposito, the Argentine singer, actress, dancer and model, released Sin Querer Queriendo (Wanting Without Wanting), her fifth single from her successful 2018 album, Brava, with the help of di Genius, who co-produced the track. A Latin pop and Reggaeton fusion, the song peaked at No. 14 on Argentina’s Hot 100, and also lists Di Genius as one of its writers. The song’s other producers are Ricky Montaner and Jon Leone, and it currently boasts over 147 million views on YouTube.

FIRST TIME – Liam Payne ft. French Montana

Liam Payne, one of the members of the now-dissolved, world-famous British boy band, One Direction, trusted Di Genius behind the soundboards on First Time, the title track to his first EP of the same name. The song features American rapper French Montana, and was released in August 2018. Released under Capitol Records, the album peaked at No. 12 on the US Digital Albums chart, and at No. 40 on Billboard’s Top Album Sales in the US. ‘First Time’, the song, carries a fusion of pop and reggae elements, and marked Payne’s first taste of individual success outside his exploits in One Direction.

DANGEROUS LOVE – Fuse ODG ft. Sean Paul

This smash hit by Ghanaian recording artist Fuse ODG, which features Dancehall legend, Sean Paul, was certified Platinum in the United Kingdom, selling 600,000 units. Released in 2014 as the eighth track on Fuse ODG’s T.I.N.A: This is New Africa, Dangerous Love is another piece of art that passed through the Midas Touch of ‘Di Genius’, who co-produced with KillBeatz and Romeo Miller, son of hip hop legend Master P. The track ultimately reached No. 3 in the UK charts, No. 4 in Scotland and No. 55 in Ireland. It was also nominated for Best Song at the MOBO Awards in 2014.

TAKEN – Kalash

French rapper Kalash, whose real name is Kevin Valleray, took a swing at Reggaeton in 2016 with the release of Taken, a single from his album that year, Kaos. Produced by Di Genius as another flying testimony to his flexibility, the French tune performed well, racking up over 68 million views on YouTube.

CONTROLLA – Drake

Listed at No. 62 on Pitchfork’s 2016 ranking of their 100 best songs for that year, this 5X Platinum-certified track, which sold over five million units in the US, benefitted from Di Genius’ masterstroke. Though a collaborative production effort between himself, Boi-1da, Supa Dups, TheFinal1 and Allen Ritter, his intimate knowledge of Dancehall and R&B hit-making likely shone through.

DON’T WALK AWAY – John Legend ft. Koffee

John Legend’s Grammy award-winning album of 2020, Bigger Love, which peaked at No. 19 on the US Billboard 200 Chart, had more Reggae/Dancehall flavour than most people may have realized. The Koffee-featured track, Don’t Walk Away – a smooth, catchy tune that perfectly showcased the versatility and musical chops of both Grammy-winning artists – and the title track Bigger Love, were both produced by Di Genius.

He produced for Legend again on his self-titled 2022 album, on the songs I Want You To Know and Speak In Tongues with Jada Kingdom.

The list of talents Stephen ‘Di Genius’ McGregor has worked with is already far from exhaustive, and becomes even more so when we consider his writing and singing credits. From collaborating with French, Portuguese and Ghanaian international acts, among others, to being trusted with delicately ambitious projects, ‘Di Genius’ is as much an adjective as it is a noun for the man whose ability to create hits isn’t impeded by his firm foundation in Dancehall and Lover’s Rock. His ear for music is certainly a rare asset in a field that has more misses than hits, and his impressively high win rate on that front speaks volumes about his commitment and dedication to his craft.

His father, the legendary Freddie McGregor, shared the perfect birthday message for the producer on Twitter yesterday.

“January is not only the beginning of a new year, it’s my beloved son Stephen @digenius Earth Strong. Blessings Earth Strong son!” he wrote.

“There is no greater love than the love I have for you. May Jah bless you with all the desires of your heart. I admire the strong and successful man you’ve become. Wishing you many more great years to come.”