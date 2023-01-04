Watch: Protoje Performs ‘HILLS’ From Grammy-Nominated Album On ‘The Tonight Show’

The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon tapped Jamaican reggae star Protoje and his In.Digg.Nation band for the late-night TV show’s first episode of the year.

On January 3, the Who Knows artist thrilled the audience at NBC’s Studio 6B with a rendition of HILLS from his Grammy-nominated album Third Time’s The Charm.

Protoje dedicated the performance to the late Jo Mersa Marley—son of Stephen Marley—and his guitarist Garth “Duckie” Forester, and undoubtedly left many Jamaicans proud.

Chronixx, Buju Banton, and Koffee have appeared as guest performers on the American late-night talk show which has aired on NBC since 1954.

Protoje’s appearance garnered endorsements from fans and other industry players.

“Represent mi bredda. Fast food music cyaa do dis,” Kabaka Pyramid noted, while Jesse Royal showed his support by commenting, “Outside mi fam!!!”

Mortimer, on the other hand, said, “Pro Today 🔥🔥🔥🔥 hurt dem.”

Trinidadian singer Queen Omega said, “Reggae is forever”

Protoje’s Third Time’s The Charm is up against Kabaka Pyramid’s The Kalling, Koffee’s Gifted, Sean Paul’s Scorcha and Shaggy’s Come Fly Wid Mi for the golden gramophone at the 65th ceremony on February 5 at Los Angeles’ Crypto.com Arena.

Third Time’s The Charm was released via In.Digg.Nation Collective in partnership with RCA Records on September 23, 2022.

It’s Protoje’s sixth studio album, but it gets its title for being the conclusion to a trilogy of albums that began with his Grammy-nominated A Matter Of Time and In Search Of Lost Time.

A Matter Of Time had debuted at No. 1 on the Reggae Albums chart, and spent six weeks on the chart.

In Search Of Lost Time had spent one week at No. 6 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart.

The 41-year-old’s other Billboard charting albums are Ancient Future (2015), which spent 17 weeks on the Reggae Albums chart, peaking at No. 1, and The 8 Year Affair (2013), which spent two weeks on the Reggae chart, peaking at No. 5.

The singer will be hosting a Reggae festival in Jamaica for the first time on February 25.

“After not getting to keep my album live shows for In Search Of Lost Time & Third Time’s The Charm we’ve decided to do a whole festival and I’m bringing friends!!” he announced on December 23, 2022.