Spice Was The Most Streamed Female Jamaican Artist On YouTube In 2022

Queen of Dancehall Spice

Queen of Dancehall Spice has started the new year in jubilant spirits after she was revealed to be the most streamed Jamaican female artist on YouTube with 399 million views, for the year ended December 28, 2022.

The entertainer, who took a backseat as 2022 culminated—to recover from surgery due to a ruptured hernia, noted that the achievement was all thanks to her loyal fanbase.

“I’m grateful to all of my besties. I love them so much,” she told DancehallMag adding, “To be the most streamed female Reggae/ Dancehall [artist] last year is an amazing honor. Team Spice runs the world.”

Among women, British Jamaican rapper Stefflon Don copped second place with 261,000,000 views, while Shenseea earned the third spot with 193,000,000 views on the platform.

Spice was ranked No. 5 overall among all Jamaican artists, behind Sean Paul, who was No. 1 with 1.2 billion views on YouTube, Bob Marley & The Wailers with 678 million views, Shaggy with 522 million views, and Vybz Kartel with 415 million views.

Spice, whose real name is Grace Hamilton, 40, also took to Instagram to bask in last year’s victories, albeit the various challenges she contended with. Her New Year’s Eve post was a well-needed pat on the shoulder for herself, and her supporters through the highs, and lows.

“Besties 2022 was a great year for us. Thank you all so much for making me the Most streamed steamed Female Dancehall Artist on YouTube with 406 Million views 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾,” she began.

“I attended my first Grammy Awards for our Grammy Nominated Album “10” on April 3rd. I was officially crowned the Queen of Dancehall on July 23rd at Reggae Sumfest this year,” she continued.

“I released my Second Album #Emancipated as an independent artist which went #1 on Multiple charts worldwide and peaked at #7 on the Reggae #Billboard chart.”

“I broke the internet with the uncut edition of Tape measure video. Another great highlight of the year was the beautiful #Fine9 ladies that went #1 on the USA ITunes chart.”

Spice added: “Besties you gave me 3.84 Billion views on TikTok and 113 Million Streams on Spotify. I’m still on VH1 every Monday night for love and hip hop Atl . BESTIES THANK YOU SO MUCH , I LOVE YOU ALL DEARLY , I PRAY ONCE YOU’RE READING THIS , GOD WILL OPEN MULTIPLE DOORS FOR YOU IN THE COMING YEAR , SEE YOU IN 2023 💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙💙 #QueenofDancehall”

According to data gathered by DancehallMag from YouTube’s Music Charts & Insights, Spice’s most-watched song this year was Go Down Deh, featuring Shaggy and Sean Paul, which racked up 318 million views this year. This figure includes views attributed to several lyric videos and user-made “bass-boosted” versions of the song.

Go Down Deh has also emerged as the second most viewed song by a Jamaican artist on YouTube in 2022. Sean Paul’s No Lie with Dua Lipa is No. 1, after amassing 407 million views this year alone.

Spice’s second most popular song this year was So Mi Like It with 12.7 million views, followed by Conjugal Visit featuring reputed King Of Dancehall Vybz Kartel with 12.2 million views.

Tables Turn and Back Way, also featuring Vybz Kartel, complete the top 5 with 11.6 and 5.67 million views respectively.

Needle Eye (2.4M), Send It Up (2.36M) and her 2022 track Tape Measure (1.61M) also made the list.

Her Ramping Shop collab with Kartel tops the list of 10 off with 1.88 million views.

India, with a total of 75 million views, leads the list of countries from which Spice generated most of her views this year. The United States follows behind with 24 million views, while Bangladesh, Turkey and Thailand round out the top five with 18.8, 17.4 and 16 million views respectively. Romania, Jamaica, the United Kingdom, Saudi Arabia, and France all made it into the top ten list of countries most engaged with the Dancehall Queen on YouTube, with totals of 12 million, 11.4 million, 9.82 million, 8.64 million, and 8.18 million views to cement the Queen’s dominant year.

Her supporters have been reciprocating the love online.

“Queen of Dancehall, we love you and can’t wait to see what you share with us in 2023. Bless!” said @monique__lewis.

“You’re number #1 in my book Spice Queen of Dancehall,” @ mscancer87 added.

“You’re doing the damn thang Spice!! You deserve it bc you’re always putting positivity out here ❤️❤️❤️” @consultwithtre said.