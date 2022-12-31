Bounty Killer Praises Valiant, Compares Him To Baby Wayne: “Help Guide And Protect Him”

Bounty Killer has heaped praises on Valiant, declaring him a “street hero”, whose stage presence and “vibes”, are reminiscent of the late Dancehall star Baby Wayne, who gained fame for his cautionary hit track, Mama back in 1992.

Bounty made the comparison after sharing a video on Instagram of the North Carolina artist performing on top of a motorcar in the Grizzly’s car park, following his brief performance at Sting, which was cut short on Tuesday morning.

“Valiant made the most valuable move at sting in the parking lot. Street hero behavior. Unuh help guide and protect him he reminds of Baby Wayne full a vibes yf💯🇯🇲💫🔥,” he noted.

Valiant, in turn, replied: “Blessings grunggad🙏🏿.”

“Valiant, without a PA System or voice projection heights of generosity was displayed mi a tell yu dawg dweet💯👍🏿… Yup not many (artists) would’ve done that in their prime considering the fact he’s the hottest new act out now and still could demonstrate such degree of humbleness and willingness to please his fans cheers to dat🥂🍾🇯🇲💫” Bounty added later, in commending the St. Andrew native.

Also co-signing Valiant was Donna P. Hope, who is a Professor of Culture, Gender, and Society at the University of the West Indies. “True words @grunggaadzilla. He understood the assignment. Valiant has a brilliant career ahead🔥,” she noted.

Other fans of Bounty Killer gushed at his words, noting that with the Coppershot artist’s endorsement, Valiant had the Dancehall greenlight and was now unstoppable.

“Cold bump tek mi Jah jah! Any young artiste life you speak over a bountiful blessings surround dem big up yuhself grung general mi love yuh badddddddd Gemini don!!! Youth continue pon d same path greatness!!!!” one woman said.

“Valiant, bro them can’t stop you again, you get the Godfather blessing, just remind humble as you are and advance your craft more and more, yours truly, a fan,” panton_solution said.

Other Warlord fans, in agreeing with the Baby Wayne comparison, issued words of support to the Oberlin High School old boy, some declaring him the most promising young artist, and lauding him for being affable and respectful in his onstage display.

“Bounty Killer, I agree with you big brother. I was trying to wonder who his personality reminds me about, and now you hit on the spot my brother. Valiant don’t change your countryman personality. It just refreshing in Dancehall since baby Wayne,” yahigelharris said.

“grunggaadzilla, real talk. Even on di stage you could tell his vibes voice and energy was Real an alive. And he seem humble and never show any kind of disrespect to di promoters an police officers he’ll go far if he doesn’t change💪🙏,” realinvisible said.

Baby Wayne, whose given name was Wayne Parkinson, was known mainly for his conscious lyrics, but moreso for his hit song Mama which was recorded on the Giggy riddim, a juggling riddim released in late 1991 by ace producers, the late “Steely” Johnson and Cleveland “Clevie” Browne on their Steelie and Clevie Productions label.

The song, which cautioned young men not to commit murder and become wanted men, topped the RJR and JBC Radio One charts in April 1992 and propelled the St. Catherine native to national stardom.

Baby Wayne, who was a regular feature on Bounty Killer’s Saddle to the East show, also had another big hit in 1993, a collab with Leroy Smart titled Money Friend.

The star died in October 2005 from pneumonia at age 37.

Bounty Killer went on to brag even more about Valiant’s star power, after one commenter expressed astonishment with how Valiant was dancing and prancing on top of the car.

“I’m more worried about how much it’s gonna cost to repair that car,” she noted, to which Bounty replied: “What’s a car to a star 💫? Hottest new star he also can afford the hottest new car🥳”.

“He’s not average🥳,” Bounty added sometime later, in response to another comment.