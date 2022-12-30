Sikka Rymes Recruits L.A. Lewis For New Dancehall Song, ‘Clout Trendin’

Dancehall fans and producers are reacting with amusement to Gaza Vice President Sikka Rymes’ announcement of a new song which he has produced for self-titled Seven Star General LA Lewis, which he says will be released shortly.

Sikka provided a preview of the song on Instagram yesterday, in a video of the Trillionaire Records owner, vigorously belting out a verse and the hook, of the track which is supposedly titled Clout Trendin.

Sang L.A.: “Mi neva r@pe, clout dem a look trending/One hit an dem expended”

“Anyweh mi turn up/Place pack up an mash up, gyal jump up, L.A, L.A.”

Downsound producer and Reggae Sumfest marketing strategist Skatta Burrell who saw the post on Instagram was among the early commenters. He quipped: “Sunfest haaaattttt🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Producer Dale Virgo used LA Lewis’ own septuple slogan to register his approval. “7777777🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote.

There was another quip from one highly amused commenter who referenced Prime Minister Andrew Holness, against whom L.A. Lewis claims consistently that he has a vendetta. “Sting nuh good next year.. 7 Star Emperor vs Bro Gad🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” he wrote.

Nevertheless, despite many commenters being dismissive of L.A., claiming he had no recordings, some of his fans pointed out that the Trench Town native, was not just a graffiti artist, but has been a recording artist for decades, with several tracks under his belt, and happens to be a very smart man.

“Y’all need to stop call him mad. L.A .a bad artiste from long time and business man for the ones that don’t know and thinks he’s and idiot. He got corn he makes money everyday… LA a bad artist real bad from long time,” one woman said.

“People always LA Lewis is Mad, but seriously he’s not. Believe me. LA Lewis you fine it now King 👑 🔥🔥🔥💯🙏🏾,” greatking_leo noted.

Despite having zero monthly listeners on Spotify, LA Lewis has several songs listed on his account there, among them Feel Nice which was released in 2019 on his Trillionaire Records label, in which he adapts a distinct Vybz Kartel flow. Others are I’m Happy Now, Ganja Healing and Ready to Go.

Known for aligning himself with celebrities, more than a decade ago LA Lewis had remixed Michael Jackson’s 2000 Watts, which he had promoted on his website, claiming that it was a collab with his “friend” the King of Pop.

In September 2008, L.A. had also staged a media launch at the Olympia Crown Hotel in Kingston for his single titled The Greatest Queen which he described as “a musical tribute to Queen Elizabeth II”.

L.A. had told the invitees that the entrance fee would be $37,000.00 for those who did not receive a personal invitation, and had received a strong turnout which included special guests Bongo Herman, Miss Jamaica World 2006, Sara Lawrence, and comedians Ity & Fancy Cat.

He went on to record Dem Fraid a Mi on the Don inna Town riddim in 2015 in which he took aim at Gage, Alkaline, Tonto Blacks, Konshens and Kalado, declaring that it was not graffiti time it was war time.

He later recorded We the Girls dem program on the Gaza Federation Riddim by Blakspade Records and more recently All I Do Is Win in 2017, as well as Reggae one-drop song titled Million Miles Away in 2019.

Under Sikka Rymes post, there were jokes poked at the producer by many of his followers. While some described him as a song-writing genius, others crowned him “therapist”, due to his recent production of songs for Queenie and Amari, who clashed at Sting in a dramatic encounter on Monday night.

“From Amari to Lala Lewis. So Lala lewis wah turn the new king of dancehall now 😂😂,” one follower wrote, while another teased: “3 the mad way. Madhouse Productions. 2023 madhouse productions collaboration loading. When nobody believed inna Queenie, Amari, L.A. Lewis, Sikka Rymes did!!! 🔥🔥🔥”.

“Him is their therapist but bad to bad, Sikka Rymes is trending fi 2022 to 2023. Sikka Rymes smart…,” another posted.

“Seriously still one thing I know Sikka learned from Vybz Kartel is bussing Artists. It simple, people live what they Learn. LA is my friend. 77777777🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥,” lorna.da.angel noted in praising Sikka.

Others said that the song had huge potential and could be a possible hit.

“Lol me wudda be a hypocrite if me seh dis nuh have a buz 🤣 “ La La” 🤣🤣🤣🤣,” an amused pat_ravers said, while another woman added: “On a serious level though, this part of the song have a buzz. It sound good.”