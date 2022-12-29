Veteran Deejay Ricky General Gets Engaged To Girlfriend Kishanna Kish

Veteran Dancehall deejay Ricky General got engaged to his girlfriend Kishanna Kish earlier this month at the popular Jamaican restaurant Dining with Curvy.

Ricky General, best known for one of his 90s hits, Skettel Bomb, told DancehallMag that what began as a birthday dinner for his girlfriend on December 8 ended happily as he proposed to her with a diamond ring.

“She said she waah have her birthday dinner so mi tell har pick the place so she pick right dehso and mi jus surprise har a the birthday dinner and she love it, to how she love it, she ask me when a the wedding?” he joked.

In 1995’s Skettel Bomb, Ricky deejayed about the ‘type of woman’ he does not want over the instrumental of Notorious B.I.G. and Lil’ Kim (Junior M.A.F.I.A.)’s Get Money, which reached No. 17 on the Billboard Hot 100 that year.

Skettel Bomb was a big hit in Jamaica, the Caribbean, and throughout the Diaspora.

Ricky, whose real name is Richard Anderson, said that Kishanna is a ‘good girl’ and one of the qualities he loves about her is that she is a responsible woman.

“She act responsible. Some girl just wah wig and fingernail and party everyday, she is not like that,” he said.

The veteran said he had known his fiancée for years as he was familiar with her mother, but he didn’t pursue her immediately. “The looking thing never inna it,” he said. It was not until a chance meeting at a recording studio that he vocalized his interest in her.

“Mi see har come studio one day wid one a my brethren name Streets and mi say a long time mi like that girl yah and him a say a good girl you fi talk to her, a good good girl a so mi and har end up deh. She have her one youth and mi love her same way and my son happy too and she always a ask mi for my son too,” he shared.

Ricky recalled how he pursued Kishanna. “Mi been a look this girl over bout three years now but she always a say no man you have woman and raee but mi say no man but she did in a relationship before so she said mi fi gi har some time so me say ok,” he said.

“It work out that me and har start talk and me and har reason everyday til we start go out and me a tell har say me want get serious with you and she ask me weh mi mean and me tell har say me want me an har deh and she say Jesus gimme some time,” he added.

He said no date has been set for the wedding yet as they want to choose a date ideal for both their families to attend.

“ A whole heap a people she have a foreign so we a give it some more time, we naw rush nothing but as soon as it happen you ago know,” he shared.

Ricky General’s other hits from the era were Informer, Just Another Day, Gun in A Barrow, and Back A Yard.

His recent songs include I’m Back, Dolly Body, and 10 Million.