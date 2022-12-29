Shenseea Rope Swings At Spanish Bridge In Yellow Crochet Bikini

Shenseea is back in Jamaica for the Christmas season and has already set hearts racing. The Blessed singer shared her recent trip to Spanish Bridge in White River, Ocho Rios, on Wednesday, where she dazzled in a yellow crochet bikini.

Showing off her curvy physique, Shen wore a crochet ensemble, consisting of a two-piece swimsuit with matching drawstring pants to the popular tourist spot.

“Honey, i’m home ☀️” she wrote on an Instagram post capturing the experience.

It wasn’t a day for just lounging around in the river in her cute bikini; the Rebel singer took to the venue’s risky rope swing attraction and impressed everyone with a gutsy jump in the water.

“Who else watch the 3rd slide 10 times?” an IG fan commented, referring to a video showing Shen’s rope swing. “Try 20. Looks sooo fun. She did it so nicely,” someone responded. Others added, “15 times fi mi 😍😍” and “I watched it until i felt dizzy 🤣🤣🤣🤣.”

Several commended the singer’s “bad gyal” attitude and bravery for making the daring jump.

“When gyal bad, GYAL BAD!! 🇯🇲🇯🇲🥰😘😘,” one person said. Another commented, “Girl you at my spot n you brave to do it without a life vest …that water has no bottom 😩.”

After a day well spent at Spanish River, Shenseea headed back into town but not before ‘drying her wig’ with her head sticking out the window during the drive.

Today the singer was spotted in the studio, apparently back at work and doing what she does best.