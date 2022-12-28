Sting In An “Existential Crisis”

Queenie, Amari (@reggaesting)

Describing Sting 2022 as being in an “existential crisis,” leading scholar on Reggae/Dancehall and University of the West Indies Professor Donna P. Hope, has called on the organizers Supreme Promotions to put a permanent closure to the event.

Following an ensuing melee and an abrupt end to the event, Professor Hope laid the blame squarely at the feet of the promoters for the litany of woes that plagued the event. Among those she cited were a sub-par line-up and inexperienced emcees; below-par production, poor scheduling of artists, and substandard stage management.

“Poor lineup, poor production, poor running order organization, poor stage management, inexperienced hosts, unsettled artiste contracts, no-shows etc. This cannot be it. Sting is in an existential crisis. It is time to pack it in,” Professor Hope declared on Instagram.

Professor Hope, who lectures in Culture, Gender, and Society at the UWI, made reference to the Amari-Queenie showdown, which ended up being the trending topic from the event, noting that it was a sign that Sting has completely lost its identity, meaning, and purpose.

“The Comedy Buss Debacle between social media favourites Amari and QueenLadi Gangsta has come forward as the highlight of Sting. This represents the ultimate high point of a Dancehall stage show that is officially celebrating more than 35 years of existence?” she asked.

The Professor, while pointing to Valiant’s post-Sting ‘make-up’ performance in the Grizzly’s parking lot as the second of the only two major highlights, said in the same breath, that it was a reflection on the deficiencies of the show promoters, which led the St Andrew native to have to resort to that move to console his fans who felt cheated.

“Valiant’s impromptu performance in the parking lot after the show was prematurely ended is another highlight,” she noted.

The UWI lecturer, who is also known as the Dancehall Professor in music circles, due to her extensive academic work and publications about Reggae and Dancehall, pointed out that from the outset, Sting 2022 had seemed destined to be a mockery.

“I declined all invites to attend the return of Sting 2022 after its last staging in 2015. This is a show that I have been attending from the 1980s at the Stadium. The confusing lineup and behind-the-scenes vibrations for 2022 already told its own story,” Professor Hope noted.

“I watched Sting Live Online from the comfort and warmth of my home (and bed) via FREE YouTube Streams from ERC Videoface, Solydz, and Real Domain Squad from just before 10pm until about 5am,” she added.

Professor Hope, who is the author of a series of books on Reggae and Dancehall, is regarded as an authority on Reggae and Dancehall.

Her books include Reggaestories: Jamaican Musical Legends and Cultural Legacies; Reggae from Yaad: Traditional and Emerging Themes in Jamaican Popular Music; International Reggae: Current and Future Trends in Jamaican Popular Music; Man Vibes: Masculinities in the Jamaican Dancehall and Inna di Dancehall: Popular Culture and the Politics of Identity in Jamaica.

Her comments were endorsed by Alex Marley, a singer and near relative of Reggae icon, Bob Marley.

“They should book real talent bands and groups singers and players of instruments instead of tone deaf artist followed by a backing band , what about all the professional musicians that went to Edna Manley school of music ? Give them some work and put me on the headline next year we can still save our music,” he stated.

However, Professor Hope’s comments on the need for Sting to come to an end, were met with a different view by nath_p1.

“I agree with your analysis of Sting. Only thing I would disagree on is: that it should be packed it. As you know, Sting is more than just a stage show, but an institution, that we can’t afford to loose. It in serious need of investment (not just monetary, but ideas), better management, improved marketing, effective communication and collaboration with artiste,” he noted.

“There must be a inclusion of dancehall stalwart and young artiste – I believe this works both ways. Sting was a big disappointment, the excitement we used to have watching Sting is no longer there. But I truly believe it is worth fighting for,” he added.

However, in maintaining the view that Sting had “a few good points, but was woefully inadequate”, the Professor continued to stand her ground.

“@nath_p1 it’s time has obviously come. Institutions transform, transition and also die. There are other Dancehall events that match this current era. Today’s artistes do not need Sting to buss or maintain relevance. Dancehall and its fans and supporters deserve to have the Brand showcased at its best. This isn’t it,” she stated.

Added Professor Hope shortly after: “This is OUR culture. We must speak truths. One-off artistes forming the fool can be ignored. But Sting is a Dancehall Institution of long-standing. They have a responsibility to uphold”.