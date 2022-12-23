Dancehall Artist Big Pop Gets Married To Girlfriend

Dancehall artist Big Pop is no longer an eligible bachelor after tying the knot with his girlfriend Jamila Henry days ago on his birthday, December 17.

The Simple Child deejay who came to national attention after placing second in the 2012 staging of the Magnum Kings and Queens of Dancehall competition said the time was ideal for making Jamila his wife after they got engaged on her birthday last year.

“ Mi never ago make a new year come and mi no marry her,” he declared as he took time out from his honeymoon in Panama to speak with DancehallMag. He had earlier arrived in the Central American country from Dominica where they spent the first days of their honeymoon.

In a ceremony held at Faith Temple in Portmore, Big Pop fulfilled a promise he made to his partner three years ago, moments before she gave birth to their son.

“All when she inna hospital and a feel certain pain, mi say babes, any how yuh mek it outta the hospital alive, mi a put the ring pon tha finger deh and mi ask her what she want. She said babes mi never fly yet inna life so she said she really wanted to go overseas for her honeymoon, so mi jus mek it happen,” he shared.

“Mi always tell me mother this, mi tell mi mada say yuh si the woman weh give me tha son yah, trust me, me 100 per cent sure mi ago marry har, mi need a son, mi have two daughter but this a mi first son, Ricardo Rankine, mi mek sure gi him the whole a my name,” he added.

Big Pop shared how he met his wife in 2019 after seeing her walking in his community. “ Mi see har a pass my place and thing. Me wid my nuff self drive har down and tell har that mi a offer her a drive but you know how woman stay love play hard fi get.She said she not interested in taking a drive from me so me say ok then gimme a number for you no? but she said she will take mine but she not giving me hers so mi give her.”

He continued, “me go party and thing and mi see two missed call and mi call back the number but the number keep on a decline me so mi a say a who this now? The n ext day she called me and a say if mi never see that she a call me and mi tell her that mi call back the number and she a say alright she did gone har bed,” he joked.

Big Pop praised his wife for showing a level of care he had never experienced before.

“When you find out that you meet somebody weh care for you bredda, that is the greatest thing in life. I’ve been in relationships when me a say what is this? When you meet someone who interested inna whole heap a things who deh beside you…a dem things deh mi never see inna certain people so when you meet a wife material you just work with it,” Big Pop advised.

He said now that his marriage is settled he will be putting out new music in the new year as he is currently working on his EP.