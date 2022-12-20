Valiant Links With Offset, Continues Dominating Jamaican Charts

Valiant, who has been dominating Jamaican music charts, recently snagged an official introduction with Offset during the rapper’s Jamaican vacay with wife Cardi B last week.

Offset and Cardi B attended Romeich Entertainment’s Games Night last Wednesday (December 14) on one of their many stops around town. The excitement surrounding the two American celebs, however, turned the event into a night of dancing, lots of meet and greet, and photo-ops for eager fans.

Among the crowd was Dancehall starboy Valiant who was spotted sharing a friendly exchange with the Migos rapper.

In the video circulating online, a heavily bejeweled Offset was all smiles extending a handshake to the Kotch E Hat entertainer. The moment was a memorable one for the Dancehall newcomer, who posted the video along with a string of photos to his Instagram page on the following Thursday.

“God & time 🙏🏿” he captioned the post while promoting his new track Barbie’s.

Like with the fast-acting momentum of his other recent tracks, the Phenomenal Entertainment and Diplomats Records-produced Barbie’s, which has racked up almost 600,000 views in five days.

Valiant’s seemingly unstoppable tear towards Dancehall stardom has shifted to an inconceivably higher gear, with data revealing that the Stony Hill native has had an absolute stranglehold on the YouTube charts with his recent releases — all of which had dominated the platform’s Top 5 in Jamaica for four consecutive weeks.

Dunce Cheque, Speed Off, North Carolina, C.A.L (Cut All Losses) and St Mary, occupy the top five on YouTube’s Music Charts for the last month. Valiant’s approach of leveraging his social media acclaim into an engaged, loyal fan base must have certainly paid off, cementing the reality that the charismatic former Oberlin High School student is anything but ‘dunce’.

Valiant, whose real name is Raheem Bowes, is reaping the rewards of the commitment he made to his craft all those years ago, ever since he started singing at age five and started writing his own songs at age 7. Now a 24-year-old well on his way to becoming a household name, he seems undaunted on the journey toward international stardom, and is having fun leaving his mark all over. Pointing out in a recent interview that it was his intent to capitalize on the attention he got on social media, even before he was widely known as an artist, it may not be farfetched to believe that this Valiant wave sweeping across Dancehall was also part of his plan as he aims to “conquer Jamaica and the Caribbean and make a transition to the international scene.”

Having already paid his dues as a former member of the Popcaan-headed Unruly camp, Valiant, now a member of the aptly named 1 Diplomats, has his sights firmly set on the Grammys, and with seven tracks currently in the Top 10 for him on Apple Music in Jamaica, he is certainly on the right path to that mountaintop, and doesn’t seem to be letting up any time soon.