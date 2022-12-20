Lisa Hyper Says She Tattooed Dexta Daps’ Name On Her Shoulder, Months After They Lost Baby

Dancehall artist Lisa Hyper revealed that she has tattooed Dexta Daps’ name, Louis Anthony Grandison Jr., on her torso, just below her right shoulder blade. Hyper has also claimed that Daps was the father of her baby, which she lost after a miscarriage over 18 months ago.

In an Instagram post yesterday, which revealed the new ink, her caption culled words from Psalm 35:17-18 King James Version (KJV): “#Prosperity: Lord, how long wilt thou look on? Rescue my soul from their destructions, my darling from the lions”.

“The tattoo speaks for itself,” Hyper told DancehallMag. “That’s all I am going to say.”

“Love mek you do crazy things. Yu caan normal and in love. Mi just feel like do it, so mi just do it,” she continued.

“Dexta ah mi match, mi no easy fi get pregnant,” she had said, confirming the pregnancy.

Earlier this month, Hyper announced plans to have a memorial dance for her baby, named Miracle.

“All now, mi still no grieve her,” she said.

“I remember her all the time, sometimes I sit down and cry, I can’t hold back the tears. In the plane coming back to Jamaica, I was just crying and people were coming up to me to comfort me.”

Lisa Hyper has undergone a turbulent couple of months, having been baptized, admitted to a treatment facility in the USA, and dealing with the continued emotional fallout of her miscarriage.

She said she suffered the miscarriage in June 2021 when she was five months pregnant in the USA. “The ambulance had to come for me, and when I went to the hospital, no doctor never look pon me, and I lost my baby, I lost my Miracle,” she recalled.

Lisa Hyper is known for the songs Bills featuring Gaza Kim, Come Ova featuring Vybz Kartel, and Sculpture, which has racked up 4 million views on Youtube.

She plans to release an album soon, what she dubbed her “sixth album,” even though none of her previous five have been officially released. “I am going to ask my fans if I should release The Empath or Phoenix, they will decide,” she said.