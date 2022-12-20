Kinsy Speaks On His ‘The KinsTape’ Project

Up-and-coming entertainer Maliek “Kinsy” Watkins has added his own flair to the local music scene. The 25-year-old earned his formal education at Campion High School in St. Andrew before heading to Saint Leo University in Florida. At this stage, he is actively pursuing a passion he has had for the greater part of his life with the release ‘The KinsTape’ which dropped on December 9, 2022. DancehallMag caught up with Kinsy to have a chat about the project, as he looks ahead to make his name in the industry.

What sparked your interest in music?

My earliest known interest music is driving in the car with my father and him playing a 50 Cent CD and the song PIMP became my favourite song ever and since then I was in love with what music is and how it makes you feel.

Do you consider yourself a rapper or deejay?

I would call myself just an artist, because to some I’m a rapper; and to some I’m a deejay. To others, I’m a singer even though I can’t actually sing.

How would you describe your style as an artist?

My style can be described as a form of Pop Dancehall or as I would like to say Afro Dancehall because I take elements from Dancehall, Hip Hop Afrobeat, and R&B…

So just a great fusion of music.

Who are your musical inspirations and why?

My inspiration is definitely 50 Cent for one because he is the first artist to make me start make music. Then, Kanye West because of how he is able to put sounds together make music. Masicka is my favourite dancehall artist. His entire demeanor and his approach to music is something I definitely admire.

Who is the producer of the KinsTape?

The KinsTape was actually produced by a Tampa rapper by the name of “K-Luv”. But we do have contributions from from “Isla” who was one of the first person to make me a beat.

How long did it take to be completed?

Honestly speaking, it took me a little over a month to complete from the day I decided to make a project because four of the songs were already out, and I already had like two unreleased tracks already recorded. So, I just had to make couple more and then the project was made.

What was the thought process behind choosing those tracks to be a part of the project?

The thought process in selecting and making the songs was which of my previous songs garnered the most attraction, and then trying to make a sonically cohesive and appealing sound for it. So, I said OK—the songs like Miss Peng and Sexiness were relatively my biggest songs.

So people gravitated the most to that sound, how can continue that while still making it sound fresh with each but at the same time cohesive?

What has the reception been like from those who have listened to the KinsTape?

Reception has been pretty good honestly. Other than the previously released songs I would say the most popular are For You and Calling Your Name. Those are definitely the streets’ favourite. But other than that, every song has had someone say that is their favourite. So that goes to show there is clearly a sound for almost everyone.

Who would you collaborate with and why?

I would love to collaborate with a Popcaan and Masicka ‘cause those are my favourite Dancehall artists. Burna Boy, Amaria BB and Dave international wise because I just feel like they can help me bring across the sounds I’m trying to achieve.

What are your thoughts on the current state of Jamaican music especially with the fresh crop of artists, including yourself?

Reggae is just fine with the likes of Koffee, Protoje, and Kabaka Pyramid. If you are talking Dancehall, my opinion is honestly that Dancehall right now is somewhat too dark all the time. And nothing is wrong with the dark sound; I personally love a lot of them. But when it’s all dark, I just don’t think it’s good for the industry. The music is not necessarily fun right now and I feel like Dancehall is a fun genre with its hardcore nature. So, I just think it’s missing the fun part to it right now in my part.

What’s next for your career?

I’ve been connecting with new people to help bring me to a new level so my goal is to reach that level to hopefully become a pillar one day.