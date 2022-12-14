Vybz Kartel’s Fiancé Sidem Oztürk Shares Photos Chilling At His Home In Jamaica

Since officially moving to Jamaica last summer, Sidem Oztürk, the fiancé of Vybz Kartel seems to be enjoying life at her new home.

The former British resident, who is of Turkish descent, gave up her job as a social worker in London to now live in a home owned by the incarcerated Worl’ Boss.

“My beautiful fiancee @home chilling waiting for the boss!!!!” the Dancehall entertainer captioned a recent Instagram photo of Sidem hanging out on the property this week.

The Fever deejay apparently likes having his new fiancé close to him on the island rather than thousands of miles away in the UK, and has gone to great measures to ensure her safety.

In the past, Kartel has shared photos online of Oztürk posing with heavy security detail at the house he tagged in Ocho Rios.

“Wifey Protection #Ochie 🏡@sidemozturk ❤️❤️,” he wrote.

Last month, the Coloring This Life singer posted even more photos of his soon to wife, promising that he would be coming home to her “anytime now”.

“My wife chillin at my #house, the only thing missing is her #spouse! Anytime now #comehome ❤️❤️❤️ @sidemozturk,” he wrote on the post.

After officially migrating to Jamaica on August 15, Sidem said the experience has so far been everything she expected.

“Well unlike when I watched Jamaica on Instagram and stuff like that, it seemed very lively, like everyone was lively. There’s always some sort of music going on and it just seem like everyone knew how to live,” she told Onstage host Winford Williams back in October.

“It (the reality of living here) is not different, I can see how people are so alive, and people are really nice as well. So it’s just nice to be a part of a culture where it’s not just ‘going from work, home, back to work. I just see music all around me, people enjoying themselves so I like having that around me,” she said.

Vybz Kartel, whose given name is Adidja Palmer, is currently serving a life sentence in prison for the murder of his associate Clive “Lizard” Williams.

Prosecutors said that Lizard, whose body was never found, was murdered at Kartel’s former home in Havendale, St Andrew.

Kartel, who was among four men convicted for the crime in 2014, is up for parole sometime in the year 2046.

However, he has continued to maintain his innocence and remains optimistic that the UK Privy Council may soon rule in his favor on his final appeal.