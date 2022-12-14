Droop Lion “Mentally Prepared” For Year-End Sting Concert

Rastafarian artist Droop Lion knows firsthand the unpredictability of the year-end Sting concert that has bedeviled unwitting dancehall-reggae artists for decades.

“You don’t know what will happen on stage in terms of delivery so preparation is always key, it doesn’t matter if you’re seasoned or up-and-coming artiste. Sting is a stage where you have to deliver. You have to be mentally and physically prepared,” he told DancehallMag.

“As for my performance, I just know it’s going to be a mad ting. Mi know the people dem longing for it.”

The Screaming artist believes that Sting remains one of the signature events on the local entertainment calendar.

“Everybody anticipate this show Sting has become a part of our culture. There are people who mostly think it’s ghetto people alone go to Sting but this is a show that brings people from all levels, dignitaries, ministers of government, business leaders, it is a show that attracts all stratas of our society,” he said.

The show will be held at Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann this year on Boxing Day, December 26th and will feature acts such as Jahshii, Skeng, Jada Kingdom and others.

Droop recently released a new single called Money is God on Earth, produced by Free People Entertainment.

Droop Lion, given name Andrew Brown, is known for the singles Screaming and Freeway, which was inspired by the 2010 Tivoli Gardens incursion. One of his most popular songs is Man Up featuring Israel Vibration, which has racked up 7.9 million views on YouTube.

The artist’s previous album was the solo 14-track album Ideologies, released in 2017. His first album was a tribute album to the Jamaican roots reggae band, Gladiators; the album was titled Gladiators featuring Droop Lion: Back on Tracks.

Born in the parish of St Mary but grew up in Waterhouse, Kingston. He recorded his first single, Whap I, in 1998. He was also the lead singer of veteran roots band The Gladiators. Since joining The Gladiators in 2013 he has toured and performed the hits that made them famous including Hello Carol, Bongo Red, and Roots Natty.