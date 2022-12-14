Dovey Magnum Ready To Deliver A “Sexylicious” Set At Sting

Dovey Magnum

Dancehall star Dovey Magnum grew up re-living the infamous Sting moments with her peers in her school and community. Now, it is her time to write her own chapter in what she dubs ‘dancehall history’ as it will be her first time to perform on the infamous year-end show.

“I never really expected to perform on Sting as a child but it was a show that got everyone excited back then,” she told DancehallMag.

That’s why when she got the call that she was booked for this year’s edition of the Greatest one night reggae-dancehall show at Plantation Cove in Priory, St. Ann, Dovey was super-excited.

“Now, Sting is a show where you can showcase your talent and show your strengths vocally and enjoy yourself onstage too and it’s good. Sting is a show that is the heart and soul of show business in Jamaica. Sting is very much a show that is part of dancehall history and it had to come back regardless,” Dovey Magnum said.

She said that the show had the capacity to ‘build and break’ artistes, or to ‘put an artiste on the scene initially’.

“Now more than ever, Sting is a show that can showcase upcoming artistes, as most promoters only book established acts, and the old people dem fi low we too make we rise, and enjoy and support us too. This is a different era, the music chance, and it’s going to change again in the future, so this is the current state of evolution. This is our Sting to shine,” she said.

Dovey Magnum said she plans to do a ten-minute ‘sexylicious’ set with songs such as Sex Slave, Sex is Lovely, Bawl Out and Harkive.

“The fans can come out and hear dem favourite Dovey song, the best nine or ten out of the catalogue,” she said.