Nervz Returns To Jamaica After UK Promotional Tour

Dancehall artist Nervz is back in Jamaica after completing his first promotional tour of the United Kingdom. He performed at his first show dubbed ‘Dancehall Algorithm’ in Birmingham on December 2, before another in Bradford on December 3rd and in North London on December 4th.

“The vibes was really great, the fans came out, and they reacted well to my songs, especially Banga Tone and Polo For Days, mi love the British vibes, they know how to party and have a good time,” the artist whose real name Michael Atkinson, said.

He did an interview with well-known UK disc jock Chris Satta of Westside Radio 89.6 FM during a press run that included several ethnic radio outlets and newspapers in the UK.

Nervz will be pushing a song called Brixton Lifestyle on the RemaLinks and Quantanium labels in the next two weeks.

“We already shot the video, right now, we’re just waiting on the edits,” Nervz said.

Over the past year, Nervz has released songs such as Husting Gene with Chronic Law, Brawling, Chappa Fi True, Polo for Days and Banga Tone, the latter of which has over 940,000 views on Youtube.

“The streets are really vibing to my music and the songs are getting traction on the international stage so I am anticipating major progress in 2023,” he said.

Born in Kingston, he grew up in St. Catherine and ever since his days at Willowdene High, he has always been an avid music lover.

“I got into songwriting once I saw that my friends loved my rhymes, and as I became more experienced, a friend of mine called Kryptonite inspired and motivated me and I decided that I would go into music full-time,” he said.

Nervz describes his sound as “unique and pulsating”, drawing inspiration from his fans as he tackles real-life problems and issues that will appeal to the inner man.

“My music appeals to the soul,” he stated.

“I put my heart and soul in my work, and I do feel like what I create is a masterpiece that people will love and enjoy. I enjoy writing, my emotions and feeling help to inspire my work. I enjoy making good music. I see my mission as healing and motivating souls,” he added.

Since 2019, Nervz has been a full-time artist and has been signed to the Quantanium Record Label where he has released several singles. He has also worked with several acts, including Quantanium, Kvsh Dan, Blac Spyda, Chronic Law Jahmeil, and El Vicho.