Kraff, Breeze Genah Escape Serious Injury In Motor Vehicle Accident In Montego Bay

Dancehall artist Kraff escaped serious injury when a car he was traveling in crashed just outside of Montego Bay early Saturday morning.

The Corporate Communications Unit has confirmed that Kraff was not the driver.

Emerging dancehall artist Breeze Genah, who was actually the driver, was knocked unconscious by the impact.

In a video that emerged on social media over the weekend, onlookers are seen frantically prying the door of the vehicle open to rescue the Air Force 1 singer.

“Mi chest plate ah hurt me one lickle way but mi good,” Breeze Genah told DancehallMag.

Reports are that the car hit a partition and flipped and landed in a ditch. Kraff and his girlfriend were passengers in the car at the time of the accident, but escaped unharmed.

All of them were treated at the hospital and released the same day.

Kraff is known for songs such as OG Bobby Johnson, Scamming Me Love, Love E Scam, and Banga Zone.

Breeze Genah is known for Air Force 1s, Hacker (Chase Mills Records), Time (How Wow Records), and Dawkness Alone featuring Kraff.