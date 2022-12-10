Burning Spear Thrills At The Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise — See Photos

Burning Spear at the 2022 Welcome To Jamaica Reggae Cruise (Photo: DancehallMag)

Reggae legend Burning Spear returned to the stage at the seventh stint of the Welcome To Jamrock Reggae Cruise (WTJRC) in Montego Bay, St. James, on Friday night (December 9).

Much to the delight of those who took the voyage to see him, the two-time Grammy award-winner’s set was not merely him reciting the lyrics to his classics like Chant Down Babylon, Come Come, Farover, Jah No Dead, Zion Higher, Marcus Garvey and No Worry You’self—it was an entire showcase!

Though he had a backing band that comprised a drummer, bass guitarist, keyboardist, and trumpeter, the Rasta Business singer showed off his own bongo drum-playing skills.

His trance-like dances and smooth vocals were also not reminiscent of a 77-year-old but exhibited perfectly what it means to be a seasoned performer.

Spear’s lengthy set was endorsed by the hundreds of patrons, many of whom were soaking up the fresh air under the night sky, and the abundance of drink and food options available.

From time to time, the singer would echo: “Do you want some more?! Talk to me if you’re feeling irie!”

And every single time, he was greeted with affirmative responses, one of the most common being, “we love you, Burning Spear!”

Burning Spear, 76, began recording in 1969 penning songs about Marcus Garvey, the repatriation, and the oppression of the black race. He took his name from a military award given by Jomo Kenyatta, the first president of an independent Kenya.

Burning Spear, who is a six-time Grammy nominee, has released more than twenty albums throughout his music career, copping the Grammy Award twice for Best Reggae Album for his 2000 release Calling Rastafari and again in 2009 for Jah Is Real.

He was also bestowed with the Order of Distinction by the Jamaican Government in 2007 for his contribution to the music industry and retired from touring in June 2016.

WTJRC was founded by Damian Marley and his manager Dan Dalton. The six-day, five-night cruise began on December 7 in Miami and will run until the 12th, sailing on Royal Caribbean’s Freedom of the Seas.