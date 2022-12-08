Adele Tells Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Phillips That She “Baptised Herself” While At Goldeneye

British singer Adele recently declared her love for Jamaica to former Miss Jamaica Universe Yendi Phillips, and claims that during a trip to the island, while intoxicated, she “met God” and baptized herself at the Goldeneye property in Oracabessa, St Mary.

In a video clip that has made its way to YouTube, the 15-time Grammy winner, who is enjoying a residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas, is spotted speaking on a microphone, to Yendi, who is out of sight, while pointing out to the audience that she saw the beauty queen “singing along to everything.”

After expressing shock that Yendi and her and her friend Aisha Morgan and their husbands, had flown in from Jamaica just to see her at the Las Vegas show, Adele asked the two women to tell her some of their favorite Jamaican memories and traditions.

The Hello singer, who won an Oscar for singing James Bond’s Skyfall’s theme song, then said that while swimming in the waters at Goldeneye, which was owned by James Bond writer Ian Fleming, and where he penned many of the 007 spy adventures, she had an encounter with God.

The 32-year-old, who, according to the UK Daily Star, often speaks about her love for drinking wine, told Yendi that she was “off her face” (drunk) when the ‘spiritual’ incident took place.

“You are from Jamaica? You have come from Jamaica? Oh my God!” Adele had exclaimed.

She then added: “This might sound weird. But I had a baptism in Jamaica in the ocean. I gave it to myself. It wasn’t not like official. I went into Goldeneye and I went into that water and I came out a completely different person there… I truly believe that God was there in that ocean.”

On Monday, a beaming Yendi, who was also crowned Miss Jamaica World in 2007, excitedly told her followers that she was one of the two persons in the audience to whom the Rolling in the Deep singer was speaking, and gushed about the Britons warmth.

“There’s a lady, who’s been singing every word, there she is! You, yes you!!! Aaahhhhhhh IT WAS ME!!!!!!!!!” she wrote on Instagram where she shared photos of her exchange with the British singer.

“Imagine booking tickets for one of your favourite artistes of all from a year before, having it postpone due to a global crisis, then it’s rescheduled perfectly in time to complete celebrating one of your dearest friends@yeeshiemorgan, and to top it all off, she spots you, walks to you in the audience passing rows of people and says she “feels like she’s having a full blown girl chat despite the 4000 people in the room!!!” Yendi added.

As she continued her musings, Yendi gleefully noted that Adele had even posted a photo of their exchange on her Instagram page.

“AND @adele held on to me not once, but twice! 🤣🤣🤣 One day I’ll give you guys an intense story time of the process Aisha and I went through to sign up and buy these tickets. Mercy!! 🥴 WORTH IT!!!!!!! Annnnddddddd as if that wasn’t enough, likkle brawta, girl post mi pon her IG!! Weekend 3, Slide 3….den nuh me dat!? Cackafawt!! Mi ago frawt up!” she wrote.

“SHE IS ABSOLUTELY EVERYTHING! Her energy is lovely, she’s stunning and our exchange really felt like we went all the way back from Grade school.

Adele a mi gyal!!!!” she added.

During the exchange with Yendi, Adele had also referenced the imbroglio which followed her 2020 holiday in Jamaican holiday, when she was accused by African Americans of “cultural appropriation” after posting a picture of herself on Instagram wearing Chiney bumps (Bantu knots) with a Jamaican flag bikini top.

“I don’t know if we should bring that up. The Americans didn’t like it, but they (Jamaicans) loved it. Can you imagine if you came dressed as me when I was in Jamaica? I am not going to lie, I was off my face. I was absolutely off my face and had no idea what I was doing,” Adele joked.

After Yendi told her to come back to Jamaica so she could show her how to make traditional Jamaican pudding, Adele exclaimed: “I am due to come back you know…I will be there. Oh my God! I love you Jamaica!”