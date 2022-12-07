Bayka’s ‘She Like It’, Kyoka’s ‘Hurt People’ Among Coldplay’s Current Favorite Songs

Chris Martin, leader of seven-time Grammy-winning British Rock band Coldplay, has listed upcoming Jamaican artists Kayoka’s debut single Hurt People, and Bayka’s explicit She Like it, as among his favorite songs at present.

“Hello everybody. I hope you’re all doing really well. Here are some things I love at the moment,” the band noted leader in the caption for the list, which was shared on Instagram, then adding: “We are in the studio. We send you all much love”.

A few Jamaicans were out and about in the comments on Instagram, among them chardaemufc who noted: “No matter how Jamaican politicians try Dancehall cyaa stall!!!!!!”

She was supported by kueensugar who added: “Girl the way me rush come here just cause me see Bayka. No say. Never thought Coldplay of all people. Then again him love diverse music.”

Over on Twitter, where the list was also shared, another Jamaican expressed surprise at Bayka’s appearance on it, noting: “Seeing Coldplay listen to Bayka wasn’t on my 2022 bingo card at all”.

Kyoka also picked up on the Coldplay tweet, which she reshared and noted: “Who that ??? Me and @baykaofficial while Bayka, who has described himself as a reserved person, also retweeted the list.

Coldplay, which consists of Chris Martin along with Guy Berryman, Jonny Buckland and Will Champion, was formed in London in 1996. According to the Recording Academy, the 31-time GRAMMY nominees earned their first career GRAMMY for Best Alternative Music Album at the 44th GRAMMY Awards in 2002.

The quartet has also been nominated this year for three GRAMMYs: the Album of the Year; Best Pop Vocal Album and the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the BTS collaboration My Universe.

In October last year, Kyoka had told The Gleaner newspaper that her song Hurt People, was centered on “her pessimistic perspective on love and becoming what she despises because of unhealed trauma” and was “an autobiographical account which was also inspired by her friend’s own battle with suicidal thoughts.

At the time, she had said that following a viral video of her singing the song in March, several producers had been offering her record deals, but that she had signed with Los Angeles A&R Chris Blackwood, overseer of Rvssian’s Rich Immigrants label at Interscope Records, and Nicholas ‘Zimi’ Mahfood.

The Marcus Garvey High School old girl had revealed that she had been involved in the performing arts from her childhood days, including the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission’s (JCDC) competitions.

Bayka, whose given name is Ronaldo Billings, is also managed by Nicholas ‘Zimi’ Mahfood.

Bayka, a University of the West Indies Computer programming major, made his foray into music after entering and winning a social media competition staged by Di Truth Records, following which he was given a recording session and a music video. The Spanish Town native attended Ardenne High School and later the Wolmer’s Boys School in Kingston for the sixth form.

In addition to She Like It, he’s released several Trap songs over the last year, among them Evil Man Shift, Equalizer, Mobster, Top Tier and 1Uptown.

According to Bayka, he is an introvert who does not like cameras, and so was not at first interested in music even though he knew he had the talent, but was prodded into recording by his close friends and family members.

His songs have been compared to fellow artiste Skeng’s, but according to him, this was due to both of them having a similar “voice and aggression” in the delivery of their songs.

Bayka has said that his song Equalizer, is his favorite, even though all his other songs such as Mobsta and Real Life Killa are bellicose.