Lisa Hyper Wants To Keep A Memorial Dance For Her ‘Miracle’ Baby Who Died In A Miscarriage

Dancehall star Lisa Hyper has announced plans to have a memorial dance for her baby, Miracle, who died in a miscarriage she suffered over 18 months ago.

She plans to host the event in December of this year.

“All now, mi still no grieve her,” Lisa Hyper told DancehallMag. “I remember her all the time, sometimes I sit down and cry, I can’t hold back the tears. In the plane coming back to Jamaica, I was just crying and people were coming up to me to comfort me.”

She suffered a miscarriage in June 2021 when she was five months pregnant. She was in the USA at the time.

“The ambulance had to come for me, and when I went to the hospital, no doctor never look pon me, and I lost my baby, I lost my Miracle,” she said.

“I was in so much pain at the hospital, I remember being on the phone with MBR (Tawanna Jones), while I was losing my baby, it was a really terrible experience.”

Lisa Hyper’s biggest regret is that she was not honest about her experience with the public immediately after the tragedy.

“I came out and said I was never pregnant. I regret that now, I told a lie,” she said.

The cumulative emotional effect of that ‘white lie’ has taken an astounding toll on her mental health.

“She was the first child that God blessed me with, and the whole thing took a toll and that is why I wanna do this memorial so I can properly grieve her. I want Tony Matterhorn to be there because he was the one who named her Miracle, so whenever he is available, I will be keeping the event. And I want to properly mourn her because I feel that trauma is a trigger to my mental health problems,” she said.

She plans to try again to be a mother soon.

“I want to have 12 children, mi feel like say mi want have triplets and twins so mi can reach that number,” she said.

Lisa Hyper plans to release an album soon, what she dubbed her “sixth album”, even though none of her previous five have been officially released.

“I am going to ask my fans if I should release The Empath or Phoenix, they will decide,” she said.