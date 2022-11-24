Sean Paul, Ziggy Marley Perform At Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade

Grammy Award-winning Jamaican artists Sean Paul and Ziggy Marley were fixtures at the 96th Annual Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade on Thursday morning in New York.

Paul is now the first Dancehall artist to perform at the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, while this is Ziggy’s second appearance at the annual parade, which first took place in 1924.

This year’s float parade saw thousands lining the streets of Manhattan in winter gear, to fill their eyes with colorful floats and balloons from different brands, and even popular TV shows and cartoons.

Paul, who emerged from the “Colossal Wave of Wonder” float from Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, performed his 16-year-old classic Temperature, which became the No. 1 song on the US Billboard Hot 100 in April 2006.

Marley, on the other hand, was joined by his three sons on the “Underwater Seascape” float from Nickelodeon and Pinkfong’s Baby Shark. They performed Music Is Everything from the More Family Time album. He was assisted by his two older children, who both played the drums while the youngest gave his support by rocking to his father’s tune.

Ziggy shared a cute Instagram to mark the joyous occasion.

“Good morning. We ready! Give thanks .JAH,” he wrote in the caption.

Ziggy previously made an appearance with his family at 83rd Macy’s Parade in 2009. He appeared on the “Jolly Polly Pirate Ship” float and sang Family Time.

Paul had also made an Instagram story post of his own with his compatriot and members of The Roots band.

There was also a shot with American R&B singer Jordin Sparks.

The Get Busy artist also sent some love via Twitter to his American fans as they celebrate the holiday.

“Happy thanksgiving 2 all my usa #spfam wishin u all blessings 2day 🙏🙏 its always good 2 give tnx!” he wrote.

Other performers at the 96th annual parade included Mariah Carey and Paula Abdul.

Sean Paul’s Temperature, which was produced by Rohan ‘Snowcone’ Fuller, enjoyed extremely long staying power on the Hot 100. The multi-platinum song had one of the longest runs on the chart that year, spending 17 weeks in the Top 10, and it became Paul’s first song to sell more than one million digital downloads.

Paul recently earned his 10th Grammy nomination after it was announced on November 15, 2022, that Scorcha was in the running for the golden awards. This is his second nomination for Best Reggae Album in two years after Live N Livin was given a nod at the 2022 Awards.

He has one Grammy win for Best Reggae Album with Dutty Rock. Paul commemorated the 20th anniversary of that album at Webster Hall in New York last week.

Meanwhile, Marley’s 10-track album More Family Time was released in 2020 on the Tuff Gong label. It was a sequel to his 2009 project, Family Time which earned him a Grammy in 2010 in the Best Musical Album for Children category.

He has other Grammys under his belt for Love is My Religion, Fly Rasta, Ziggy Marley in Concert, and the self-titled Ziggy Marley.