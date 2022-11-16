Vybz Kartel Sports Polo, Skinny Jeans, And Clarks In New Prison Photo

Vybz Kartel says he’s ‘holding out’ in prison, while rocking a trendy fit in an Instagram post, shared on Tuesday.

The Fever deejay, who’s currently serving a life sentence for murder, could be seen posing for the camera inside what appears to be his prison cell while donning sunglasses, a color block-styled Ralph Lauren polo shirt, ripped skinny jeans, and the Clarks’ Pale Green Desert Boot.

“Bearing justice, but me a gwan wul it,” he wrote in the caption.

In September, he was transferred to the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in Kingston. Earlier this week, Isat Buchanan, the attorney at law representing Kartel, confirmed that his client received a death threat from a prison warder at the facility.

The very rare upload was a pleasant treat for GAZA fans, of course.

Kartel’s former protege Popcaan commented: “Stay up G🙏🏿 jah jah” while his former mentor Bounty Killer added, “Only di strong survive youth man tuff enuh unbreakable 💪🏿”

One person noted how well-dressed the Worl’ Boss was though behind bars.

“This Ni–a in jail fresher than ni–as on road 🤦🏾‍♂️🤣🔥🔥,” he said.

Another commented, “The boss looks good,” while someone else said he looked stressed-free.

“Di G na stress freedom street around di corner! #waterfordLegend,” they said.

It appears the GAZA Boss has been in the mood of sharing photos of himself these days. A day prior on Monday, the deejay shared a selfie to announce the news of his upcoming EP The Appellant.

Also last week via the Instagram page for his imprint, Vybz Kartel Muzik, new photos emerged to show the now-bearded GAZA Boss sporting a lighter skin tone and an extra few pounds.

The post came after a one-year update last summer when he appeared in photos during a Fox 5 New York exclusive TV interview with Lisa Evers.

Not only has Kartel been ‘holding it’ down over the past decade (also while battling health issues) but remains one the most relevant Dancehall artists of the new era.

His incarceration hasn’t slowed his music releases, including that of nearly a dozen albums and EPs, seven of which have entered the Reggae Albums chart.

The Worl’ Boss also managed to get engaged last summer; his fiancé Sidem Öztürk, a Turkish social worker, migrated to Jamaica a few weeks ago.