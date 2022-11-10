Vybz Kartel Shares New Photos In Prison

Dancehall star Vybz Kartel has shared two new photos of himself, giving fans a glimpse of what the incarcerated entertainer looks like after 11 years in prison.

On the Instagram page for his imprint, Vybz Kartel Muzik, the bearded GAZA Boss, who has evidently gained a few pounds and is sporting a lighter skin tone, looks face-forward in the camera with a hand covering one eye.

Though his features have changed somewhat, his unmistakable ‘GAZA’ finger-tattoo is a sure telltale that the photo is in fact Vybz Kartel.

He also shared a second photo of his very tatted hand with a pricey-looking diamond-encrusted gold watch and a similar ring.

The last time fans saw the Worl’ Boss in new photos was last summer when Fox 5 New York’s Lisa Evers conducted an exclusive TV interview with him in prison.

During the airing, the network shared a pic of Kartel standing shirtless, wearing ripped jeans and sneakers at the Horizon Adult Remand Centre in Kingston.

Prior, the deejay had shared snapshots on Instagram of himself and new fiancé Sidem Öztürk during one of her visits with him at the penitentiary.

The Dancehall artist, whose real name is Adidja Palmer has been behind bars since he was taken into custody in September 2011. He was convicted in 2014 for the murder of an associate, Clive ‘Lizard’ Williams and was sentenced to life imprisonment along with his co-accused, fellow artiste Shawn Storm, and two others, Kahira Jones and Andre St. John.

Kartel was ordered to serve 35 years before he was eligible for parole, while Storm, Jones, and St John were ordered to serve 25 years minimum.

In April 2020, the Jamaica Court of Appeal largely upheld their conviction, but reduced the four men’s parole-serving times were reduced by two and a half years each.

Since his conviction, Kartel has maintained his innocence — and despite having developed health issues, hasn’t wavered in supplying fans with a steady release of new music, and sharing photos of his family and loved ones on social media.

Kartel’s latest track, a collaboration with Spice and Patoranking dubbed Worlds Apart, dropped 2 days ago on November 7 through TJ records.

The music video for True Religion, which was dedicated to his fiancé Sidem released last month on October 21 courtesy of directors Shane Creative. Another track Symphony was also released that month.