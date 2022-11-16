Popcaan Flosses On The Streets Of Ghana In Visuals For New Song ‘One Way’: Watch

Popcaan finally dropped a new track, dubbed One Way yesterday (November 15) with accompanying visuals by Accra-based video company, Babs Direction.

The Jamaican deejay took to the streets of Ghana to do what he does best; show off his expensive and “Unruly” lifestyle. The cameras followed him on a scenic tour of different locales in the West African nation while sitting atop the door of a Rolls Royce Phantom and later when he switched to a vintage red Plymouth.

In other scenes, Babs Direction captured some of the city’s colorful street art and the essence of the street culture, while the Unruly Boss vibed with the people, especially the ladies.

Like many of his other tracks, One Way talks about his humble beginnings and subsequent drive to ‘hustle all day’ so that he can live out his biggest dreams.

“I am hustling all day, cause me used to hungry. I want do this One Way … big dreams and family, take off like plane pon di runway – my name is André”, he sings in the E5 Records and Unruly Entertainment-produced single.

The new track One Way has come as the Dancehall artist inches closer to the release of his fifth studio album, Great Is He, Great Is Me. Poppy, however, has yet to reveal any details of the track list or an official release date for the upcoming project.

There’s no telling if his latest singles like Cocaine Money and Skeleton Cartier will make the cut, or if the September announcement of his collab with Post Malone will appear in the upcoming collection.

In the meantime, Popcaan was among those recently nominated for the ‘Best Caribbean Act’ in this year’s MOBO Awards (Music of Black Origin) for its 25th anniversary. He joined fellow Jamaican artists Spice, Koffee, Shenseea, Sean Paul, and Skillibeng as the nominees in the new category.

Press play on Poppy’s new track One Way above.