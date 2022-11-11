Koffee To Be Featured On Sam Smith’s New Album

Jamaican sensation Koffee is to be featured on English singer Sam Smith’s new album titled Gloria, due out on January 27, 2023.

Smith, who is non-binary and uses they/them pronouns, shared the album’s tracklist on Twitter yesterday (November 10), revealing that the Toast singer will appear on the track titled Gimme with Canadian singer Jessie Reyez.

The 13-track album will also feature Ed Sheeran and transgender German singer Kim Petras.

Smith and Petras’ Unholy, which was released on September 30, has so far spent six weeks on the Billboard Hot 100, peaking at No. 1 two weeks ago.

Smith previously entered the Top 10 of the Hot 100 with songs such as Stay With Me (No. 2), Dancing With A Stranger with Normani (No. 7), I’m Not The Only One (No. 5), Too Good At Goodbyes (No. 4), and Lay Me Down (No. 8).

Smith earned their four Grammy wins in 2014, for Record and Song Of The Year, with Stay With Me, and for Best New Artist and Best Pop Vocal Album, with their debut In The Lonely Hour.

Meanwhile, since her Grammy Award-winning Rapture EP in 2019, Koffee has collaborated on singles with the likes of Buju Banton, Protoje, Govana, J Hus, John Legend, Gunna, and most recently Cruel Santino.

However, on her debut album Gifted released earlier this year, she opted for no collaborations. One track on the album, Defend, was co-produced by Kendrick Lamar.

Gifted debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard Reggae Albums chart and No. 9 on the Official UK Albums chart. She was the first female Jamaican artist in the Top 10 of the UK chart in 27 years—following her fellow Spanish Town native Diana King.

According to the singer, she has teamed up with Audible, to revisit “places, spaces and people that shaped” her in a new series dubbed “Origins”.

“You can hear my story and enjoy two new exclusive performances from me,” she said.

The series will debut on November 17.