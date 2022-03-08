Koffee Links With Cruel Santino For ‘Deadman Bone’: Listen

One year after hinting at an upcoming collaboration with Grammy-winning Jamaican artist Koffee, Cruel Santino has finally released their single ‘Deadman Bone’. The much-anticipated track is the first to be heard in the section titled ‘Final Champion’ on Santino’s sophomore album, Subaru Boys: Final Heaven.

Deadman Bone features Santino’s novel approach to mixing dialects and musical genres like Rap, Afrobeat and Hip Hop. Two verses in, Koffee appears and heats up the hook before hitting us with a verse of tough bars in Jamaican patois. With Santi (one of the best in the Nigerian alte’ movement) hooking up with the Reggae superstar, it’s no surprise that the song is already getting rave reviews.

“I waited over a year for this… I remember when he previewed her part on IG I screen recorded and played that likkle piece over and over <3 now I have the full masterpiece,” wrote one fan.

Subaru Boys: Final Heaven is a conceptual 21-track album co-produced by Cruel Santino and released on Monster Boy/Interscope Records. It is divided into themed sections and geared towards guiding listeners on an epic journey of war and glory courtesy Santi and a slew of guest features including Skepta, Amaarae, Gus Dapperton and Maison2500. Listen to Deadman Bone ft Koffee above.

This isn’t the first time that Koffee has gotten interest from Nigerian artists.

Last year, Davido expressed his desire to hit the studio with the 22 year old phenom and a few months before that, she appeared to be collaborating with Burna Boy—although that song is yet to be released.

Koffee’s debut album, Gifted, is slated for release on March 25 via Sony Music UK and RCA Records.

The album will have among its 10 tracks, the lead-out song X10—which is said to sample Bob Marley’s classic Redemption Song— Defend, Shine, the title track Gifted, Lonely, Run Away, Where I’m From as well as the previously-released West Indies, Pull Up and her 2020 hit single Lockdown.